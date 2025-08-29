We visit Cromlix hotel to see the freshly decorated Dahlia suite; a luxurious home from home designed by Kim Murray and Suzanne Garuda of Garuda Design

Cromlix hotel has bucketloads of character. Owned by Kim and Andy Murray, the romantic Victorian country house, nestled in the scenic Dunblane countryside, boasts an interesting fusion of 19th-century architecture, quirky décor, and genuine hospitality that proves luxury and playfulness can coexist in a five-star setting.

Families and outdoorsy folks are encouraged to explore over 34 acres of secluded woodlands, gardens and farmland where they can play tennis and enjoy year-round activities like falconry. Those seeking a more luxurious stay can escape to the soon-to-open wellness cottages for a massage, manicure or facial using award-winning skincare products from Edinburgh’s MODM. The Glasshouse fine dining restaurant offers classy afternoon teas and private dining while the art-deco bar (stocked with Cromlix Gin) facilitates a glitzy yet cosy end to a busy day on the estate.

When it comes to the interiors, luxury is found in rich colour schemes, deep velvet furniture, floral textiles and Victorian fireplaces. Playfulness rears its head in multicoloured lampshades, whimsical brass fixtures, extravagant chandeliers and satirical modernist artwork sourced from Kim and Andy Murray’s personal collection. You can expect to see the likes of Damien Hirst and David Shrigley, alongside pieces from the Royal Scottish Academy and Ruth Nicol.

“Andy is constantly buying largescale artwork and we are running out of space at home,” Kim scoffs. “So we end up bringing a lot of it to Cromlix on a sort of rotational basis so that our guests can enjoy our personal collection as much as we do. Freeing up space at home is of course an added bonus for me!” she laughs.

Exuberance is a staple at Cromlix, but in the new Dahlia suite, Kim and interior designer Suzanne Garuda worked together to create a more elegant space that feels like home — just, elevated. “This new suite offers a harmonious blend of floral motifs, rich colour palettes, and sumptuous textures, creating the perfect home from home guest experience. We aimed for cottage comfort with, sort of, manor-house class,” Kim says.

“The interior scheme of Cromlix is really based on my own personal tastes,” Kim explains. “Suzanne and I have been working together for years now, so she knows exactly how to channel those tastes into a refined setting. I love traditional manors and estate houses because they’re bursting with history and filled with interesting architecture that act as powerful canvases for experimental contemporary design. I think it’s a terrible shame to overlook amazing architectural details like original fireplaces and winding staircases, for example.”

Suzanne goes on to explain the design concept for the Dahlia suite. “We strived for quiet luxury with a botanical theme and complimentary artwork,” she says. “As a result, Dahlia brings a fresh, vibrant feel to Cromlix’ newest deluxe suite combining floral highlights, oak furniture and pops of colour.”

The hotel, Kim says, came with rooms full of antique furniture, which they have incorporated throughout the hotel, whether that be four-poster beds, loveseats or vanity tables. Most of the furniture in Dahlia, though, is brand new. “Cromlix is obviously a stunning building and ever since we bought it 11 years ago, I’ve made a point of respecting its history by using that collection of traditional furniture. We let our more modern design leanings take the steering wheel in the Dahlia suite, instead making it feel like an elegant 21st-century home or a freshly renovated countryside cottage.”

Designing the Dahlia suite in the early stages, Kim reveals, was just a case of building on what they already had structurally. “We took amazing original features like cornicing, huge windows and the incredible fireplace and accented them. We used subtle colours to highlight these elements in what has turned out to be quite a quirky way. And I just love colour and pattern, so they played a major part in the design process.”

A thread colour of blue ties each room together. In the bedroom, a deep ocean blue headboard demands attention. In the living area, a velvet blue sofa faces tall windows and shimmers in the afternoon sun. The walls in the hallway are coated in sailor blue. The ensuite is awarded depth from regal blue bobbin-edge panelling which is offset beautifully by mustard yellow wallpaper with red floral motifs. This room is a highlight for Suzanne especially: “The ensuite brings bold, blooming mustard wallpaper together with crisp blue offsets and the burgundy bath by the window. All that paired with pure white sinks and subtle lighting? It’s so luxurious.”

Variations of pink and green are secondary colours: in the bedroom, you’ll see punchy pink cushions on the king-size bed, which is bookended by wiggly pink lampshades. Lemon walls and a classic Roberts radio add a hint of old-school comfort. It’s a delightful blending of eras that pulls guests away from reality and into a place where comfort and joy are all that matters. “I really love the bedroom. It’s a larger suite but the proportions are actually really cosy. A great night’s sleep is important for everyone and this room has a sumptuous, cocooning feel once you draw the curtains and close the door behind you,” Kim says.

“Another highlight for me is the headboard. It has a traditional shape but that bold colour supports the idea of accenting something traditional and classical with something more modern; with a bolder take on the colour.”

In the living area, green is laced through cushions and in throws while earthy shades of cream and brown appear on the mirror, coffee table and fireplace surrounds. An almost-antique walnut desk sits in the corner of the room, where a plate of “Granny’s homemade shortbread”, doused in sugar, waits to be eaten.

Cromlix Hotel is not just a home from home for guests, it’s a place of respite for the Murray family. They can be seen playing tennis and enjoying fine food at the Glasshouse restaurant throughout the year — Kim and Andy even hosted their wedding here. The place reflects their down-to-earth personalities and Kim’s quietly confident approach to contemporary design. Through sensitive use of colour and an appreciation for the building’s history (and with some help from Suzanne Garuda), she has created a destination that despite its hundreds of visitors, still feels like home.

Cromlix Hotel

Kinbuck

Stirling

FK15 9JT

Visit the Cromlix Hotel website | Follow Cromlix Hotel on Instagram | Follow Cromlix Hotel on Facebook

Want to learn more about Cromlix Hotel? Read about H&IS editor Catherine Coyle’s trip to the award-winning hotel below.