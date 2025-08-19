Eat like a local during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year by venturing off the (very) beaten track around the Royal Mile and city centre — here’s 12 of our favourite spots to dine

In this list of quiet restaurants to try during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, we take to the cobbled streets of Stockbridge, Morningside, Bruntsfield and Leith. We’re steering clear of chains and franchises, focusing on the most delicious offerings from some of Edinburgh and Scotland’s finest independent restaurants and bars, old and new. Each pick is loved by locals and should be at the heart of your To Taste list for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025.

Dulse Leith

What: A fine seafood restaurant owned by award-winning chef Dean Banks

Where: 102 Constitution Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6AW

Price: £££

Fresh seafood, cooked simply and served up fast. Dulse Leith is home to the viral lobster roll, packed with sweet, succulent blue native Scottish lobster tucked into a soft, buttery brioche bun. Served only from Friday to Sunday every week from 12pm, this quick meal is a real treat for those looking for a quick lunch between shows.

A key Dulse Leith staple that you won’t find at the more refined sister restaurant Dulse in Edinburgh’s west end, is the “immersive tabletop seafood boil experience”. Gather around a feast of locally sourced shellfish, served straight to your table for a hands-on, get-stuck-in dining adventure. All essentials are supplied — shellfish, cutlery, bibs and gloves — so you can crack, peel and savour every bite.

The a la carte menu features contemporary takes on European-leaning dishes that are built with fresh Scottish seafood. A few menu standouts include a sherry-glazed BBQ octopus with red pepper couscous and charred Padron pepper, as well as a tamarind glazed hake with mango and habanero butter sauce and rainbow carrots.

Visit the Dulse website | Follow Dulse on Instagram

Sotto

What: An enoteca and trattoria in the heart of Stockbridge, offering over 200 Italian wines and relaxed dining

Where: 28-32 Deanhaugh Street, Edinburgh EH4 1LY

Price: ££

Part of the Michelin Guide 2024 and The Good Food Guide 2025, Sotto is a modern-day enoteca and trattoria in Stockbridge, Edinburgh. The Italian wine bar and restaurant is refined but unpretentious both in its menus and interior design. The popular spot opened in October last year and has become celebrated for its extensive list of 200 wines from across the globe, paired with creative food menus built with seasonal British produce. Dishes change regularly to celebrate the best ingredients of both countries and the diversity of Italy’s culinary regions.

Visit during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to experience the new lunch menu. One course is £16 (or two/three at £22/£26), with menu highlights such as panzanella toscana, pasta alla norma, Sotto caesar salad and torta del giorno.

The set lunch menu pairs perfectly with Sotto’s ‘Coravin at cost’ picks where a special bottle of wine from Sotto’s cellar is poured by the glass at cost price.

Only available for lunch, this is a great way to try some of Sotto’s premium wines at a fraction of the cost during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Visit the Sotto website | Follow Sotto on Instagram

Pala

What: Roman-style pizzas sold by the slice, with Italian soft drinks and tiramisù for dessert

Where: 7 Jane Street, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 5HE

Price: £

Taking over the front of Edinburgh-favourite Twelve Triangles’ prep kitchen on Jane Street, Pala is a collaboration between Rachel Morgan and Emily Cuddeford, the co-founders of Twelve Triangles bakery, and pizza chef Alessio Dossena.

It takes its name from pala romana, the Roman-style pizza served on its namesake paddles (pala) in Italy’s capital. The pizzas are made with a biga (an Italian pre-ferment), using a very small amount of yeast and slow cold fermentation. The dough is then mixed the following day, shaped in large trays, and baked straight onto the oven stone.

Sharing Twelve Triangles’ commitment to working with quality, often local suppliers, Pala sources its seasonal ingredients from producers including Il Fruttivendolo, The Ham & Cheese Co., Mossgiel Organic Farm, Wildfarmed and Mungoswells Malt & Milling. Visitors can expect pala romana pizza slices with toppings such as roast fennel and salami; potato, garlic and salsa verde; and aubergine, ricotta and tomato, as well as a selection of Italian soft drinks, and homemade tiramisù to finish.

Follow Pala on Instagram

Little Capo

What: A tiny, “Italian-ish” restaurant centred around a beautiful aperitivo bar and dining counter

Where: 18 Howe Street, New Town, Edinburgh EH3 6TG

Price: ££

Little Capo is a relatively new addition to the Edinburgh food scene. The location is a cult favourite with its flavour-first approach to handwritten menus. The self-described “Italian-ish” small-ish plates are fragrant and heartwarming. The menu changes regularly but dishes range from long-term-favourites like ox cheek pappardelle (served with plenty of parmesan) to thinly sliced and crispy zucchini fritti with garlic aioli and basil oil. Little Capo represents relaxed, refined dining at its best: rich, impactful food served in an elegant interior that warms the heart as much as the food on the plates.

This spot is close enough to the city centre to make walking to Edinburgh Festival Fringe venues easy, but on the outskirts enough to filter out the noise. This restaurant is a playground for vegetarians too with lots of Mediterranean-inspired colourful vegetable-based dishes.

Visit the Little Capo website | Follow Little Capo on Instagram

Barry Fish

What: Fine dining-standard seafood with a view of The Shore in Lieth

Where: 62 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6RA

Price: Lunch: ££ / Dinner: £££

One of Scotland’s most celebrated chefs, Barry Bryson, opened the doors to his first independent fish restaurant on Edinburgh’s waterfront earlier this year to great critical acclaim. After more than 14 years as an international specialist events chef, Barry offers lunch and dinner menus that showcase the best fish and shellfish from Scotland at a decent price.

Barry Fish is a local gem and the word hasn’t really spread outside of the Scottish foodie community just yet. Visit for the Big Snacks menu during the day, an affordable menu of top-class Scottish dishes that are rich with fragrant herbs and swimming in heartwarming sauces. In the evening-time, you can indulge in luxurious seafood options like barbecued monkfish brochettes with pickled beetroot and a dill dressing. Meat options include a roast chicken, pancetta, cider and chestnut mushroom pie with a big green salad and rouille.

Barry and his team do not sleep on the vegetarian options either. You can choose from creative veggie plates like leeks vinaigrette with butter beans and an Isle of Mull cheddar gratin, or heirloom tomatoes with caper, beetroot, radish, cucumber and a sherry vinaigrette.

Visit during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe before everyone else cottons on!

Visit the Barry Fish website | Follow Barry Fish on Instagram

Nàdair

What: An independent neighbourhood restaurant in Marchmont focusing on foraged and local Scottish produce

Where: 15 Roseneath Street, Marchmont, Edinburgh EH9 1JH

Price: £££

If you’re looking to experience the true taste of Scotland, Nàdair (which means ‘nature’ in Scottish Gaelic) is where you’ll find it. The restaurant was crowned by Conde Nast Traveller as the top new restaurant in the UK at The UK’s Top New Restaurant Awards 2025.

Situated on Roseneath Street, this award-winning independent neighbourhood restaurant offers daily-changing five-course set menus that focus on the best of Scottish produce.

Sarah and Alan, who run the kitchen together, build their food and drinks menus on local and foraged ingredients, creating experimental and bold flavours that reflect the scents and tastes of the countryside.

This is the perfect big-spend dinner to enjoy when you’re in Scotland’s capital city for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Visit the Nàdair website | Follow Nàdair on Instagram

Simply Greek

What: Family-owned Greek restaurant serving the true tastes of Greece in the heart of Scotland’s capital

Where: 8 Union Street, Edinburgh EH1 3LU

Price: ££

Family-owned and operated, this restaurant’s journey began as a humble 16-seat restaurant, and thanks to local support — especially during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe — has grown into a larger new home at 8 Union Street, just opposite the Playhouse theatre. The new interiors blend traditional Greek charm with modern elegance. From soft lighting to authentic furnishings, every detail has been thoughtfully curated to create an inviting atmosphere that transports you straight to the Mediterranean.

This restaurant is a little closer to the city centre so nearer to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, but its warm atmosphere, fragrant food and team of smiling staff make the stress of the fringe disappear.

“At Simply Greek, we believe food is about connection, tradition and quality. That’s why we source the finest ingredients — from Greek-imported olive oil and PDO halloumi to locally sourced meats — to create authentic dishes bursting with flavor. Whether you’re here for a casual meal or a special occasion, we promise a warm, welcoming experience that feels like home.”

Visit the Simply Greek website | Follow Simply Greek on Instagram

Indaba

What: African, Mediterranean and Spanish tapas

Where: 3 Lochrin Terrace, Tollcross, Edinburgh EH3 9QJ

Price: ££

Indaba means ‘meeting place’ in Zulu, and that is exactly what the restaurant has proven itself to be in just under ten years. This hidden gem can be found on a side road next to the iconic Cameo Cinema in Tollcross. Due its almost-central location the surrounding area can be busy, but Indaba always escapes the hubbub.

This petite tapas restaurant serves a fusion of African, Mediterranean and Spanish dishes throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Each dish presents a unique blend of traditional spices from the south of the world.

One menu highlight during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is the chistorra con huevo roto y patata, which is made with chorizo from Navarra and served with a free range egg, potato and shallot. For the vegetarians, a special highlight is the rollitos de calabacin, which is made with grilled courgette rolled in Pavoyo cheese and served with a “membrillo” and manzanilla drizzle.

Indaba is only about five minutes’ walk from the Meadows, the city centre’s largest stretch of greenery and the home to many Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows. So clock out of the madness for a spell to enjoy your dinner, then saunter over to the Meadows for some relaxation before shooting off to your next shows.

Visit the Indaba website | Follow Indaba on Instagram

Blonde

What: A modern Scottish and European restaurant famed by locals for its relaxed yet classy interiors and short menu of prime steak, seafood and vegetarian dishes

Where: 75 St. Leonard’s Street, Edinburgh EH8 9QR

Price: ££

Blonde opened in 2000 and remains powered by the belief that dining out on quality fresh produce, cooked in innovative ways, needn’t break the bank. This modern Scottish and European restaurant can be found on the south side of Edinburgh’s city center, just a short bus ride away from the hustle and bustle, but far enough away to be relieved of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe madness.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe menus at Blonde can be adapted for most dietary requirements, just let the team know what you need when booking. This successful independent restaurant has a carefully curated list of 26 wines and 10 malt whiskies. The food menus feature rich dishes like confit duck leg served with savoy cabbage and a bacon and mushroom buttered mashas well as a pink peppercorn gravy. Looking for a lighter lunch bite? Try dishes like the aubergine, sweet potato and apricot tagine served on saffron and lemon basmati rice with a cucumber raita and roasted hazelnuts.

Visit the Blonde website

The Palmerston

What: A stalwart Edinburgh restaurant hosting kitchen takeovers called ‘The Palmerston and Pals’ throughout August

Where: 1 Palmerston Place, West End, Edinburgh EH12 5AF

Price: ££

The Palmerston is marking festival season by welcoming chef friends for ‘The Palmerston and Pals’ series of kitchen takeovers. The restaurant continues to be a favourite with locals as it nurtures community through collaborations with farmers, growers and fishermen across Scotland. The Palmerston’s menus changes daily, European-style, to offer seasonal variation and something new to try each time you dine.

And they have a limited-time offering during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe! On the last Sunday evening of the month, The Palmerston will hand over the stoves to showcase Tumshie’s first Edinburgh outing. This supper club concept is the brainchild of Marc Johnston and Jonathan Mackle who have a combined 30 years of experience in some of Glasgow’s best restaurants — and will be cooking together in Edinburgh for the first time.

The set menu is £40 per person and available to book at hello@thepalmerstonedinburgh.co.uk

Visit The Palmerston website | Follow The Palmerston on Instagram

Coop

What: A fried chicken and lobster roll pop-up from Cardinal’s Tomás Gormley

Where: SKUA is hidden in Stockbridge at 49 St Stephen Street EH3 5AH. Coop is a little closer to the Fringe at Assembly Fest and The Gilded Saloon.

Price: £

Coop, the fried chicken and lobster roll pop-up from Cardinal’s Tomás Gormley — another local’s favourite in Edinburgh — is back for a second year at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. This time, Coop will be popping up in George Square Gardens and The Gilded Saloon every day during the Fringe. Expect the renowned fried chicken with fermented peach hot sauce, smoked lobster rolls, and new for this year, a pulled Gojuchang pork with aged beef and bone marrow burger.

For drinks, visit SKUA, another of Tomás Gormley’s famous Edinburgh destinations. If you feel like treating yourself to a fancier evening at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, this Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning drinks spot is your answer.

Visit the Coop website | Visit the SKUA website | Follow Coop on Instagram | Follow SKUA on Instagram

Nok’s Kitchen

What: Thai restaurant serving classic dishes with some Scottish fusion specials

Where: 8 Gloucester Street, Stockbridge, Edinburgh EH3 6EG

Price: ££

Another Edinburgh Festival Fringe favourite. Cobbles cover the ground in front of this hidden Thai treasure in Stockbridge. A bright blue entryway offsets the old grey stone exterior in a way that brings elegance to what is ultimately quite a relaxed dining space. This Edinburgh locals’ favourite is run by Nok who writes menus based on the traditional recipes she made as a child with her mother. “My goal is to deliver enriching tastes, deliciousness and genuine happiness in the heart of Edinburgh,” says Nok.

Menus are vegetarian friendly and staff are attentive and happy to help with any allergies. Interiors are traditional but tasteful with ornaments and artwork from Nok’s travels lining the walls.

If you don’t want to venture too far from the beaten track, try the restaurant’s sister venues Nok’s Kitchen on The Castle, a contemporary eatery on Johnston Terrace, or the more glamorous drinks spot Nok’s Asian Food & Bar on Morrison Street, which opened in January this year.

Visit the Nok’s Kitchen website | Follow Nok’s Kitchen on the Castle on Instagram

You’ve experienced a delicious meal, now it’s time to enjoy a cocktail! Take a look at our list of the best spots to enjoy an aperitivo during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025.