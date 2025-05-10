A handful of highlights from this year’s Clerkenwell Design Week

In its 14th year, Clerkenwell Design Week is hosting over 600 showroom events, 11 curated exhibitions, dozens of striking installations and three atmospheric new additions: the 14th-century Charterhouse, a new space in Smithfield Market and the medieval St Bartholomew’s Church, which has been given the title of ‘Church of Design’ for the duration of the festival. This London-based but globally-celebrated annual event is responsible for turning the somewhat dry world of commercial design into an exciting showcase of innovative, industry-defining talent, both homegrown and welcomed from abroad.

This is our list of ten highlights at Clerkenwell Design Week 2025.

Alex Chinneck, A Week At The Knees

Venue Charterhouse Square

Location Barbican, London EC1M 6AN

Headlining this year’s event is A Week At The Knees, a new ‘rippling building’ sculpture by British artist Alex Chinneck, specially commissioned for the festival and located in Charterhouse Square. The public artwork revisits Chinneck’s signature bending brickwork and sculptural language by reconfiguring a four-storey Georgian-style brick façade.

Standing 5.5 metres tall and stretching 13.5 metres long, the installation incorporates 7,000 bricks and weighs 11.5 tonnes. And yet, the freestanding façade is just 15cm deep, giving it an almost weightless form.

Constructed using 320 metres of repurposed steel and featuring bespoke bending windows, bricks, stone detailing, pipework and a door, the project was created in collaboration with Chiltern GRC, Cleveland Steel, Crittall Windows, FabSpeed and Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC.

The sculpture remains on display until early July.

BOLD ECHO, Kapitza

Venue Auditorium for Conversations, Charterhouse Square

Location Barbican, London EC1M 6AN, UK

Kapitza is a London based art and design studio founded by sisters Petra and Nicole Kapitza whose work focuses on creative placemaking and colour wayfinding. They are celebrated for crafting public art installations that foster belonging, enhance well-being and invite community engagement.

And so it is fitting that the sisters were commissioned to design the main auditorium for Clerkenwell Design Week 2025, injecting colour and passion into the heart of the show.

The rich history of patterns and ornaments adorning the walls and ceilings at Charterhouse were what intially sparked Kapitza’s creativity. “On our first visit to Charterhouse, the ornate swirls on The Great Chamber’s ceiling immediately caught our eye – both whimsical and rooted in geometry,” say Petra and Nicole.

“We felt a deep connection to the artisans behind them and were inspired to reimagine their work in the auditorium design. The resulting artwork is a contemporary homage to history. We reimagined these historic ornaments with a modern twist, infusing them with our signature geometric style and bold colours to bring energy and vibrancy to the Clerkenwell Design Week auditorium.”

atelier élément by MAFODER

Venue Design Fields

Location Spa Fields, Northampton Rd, EC1R 0DF

atelier élément by MAFODER is a creative studio dedicated to terrazzo and architectural concrete – from wall and floor finishes to furniture and bespoke design pieces. Rooted in decades of material expertise, their newest collections on show at Clerkenwell Design Festival nod to Morocco’s artisanal heritage, blending time-honoured techniques with contemporary design.

Wünder

Venue Design Fields

Location Spa Fields, Northampton Rd, EC1R 0DF

Wünder offers innovative, elegant and characteristic outdoor design. Collections on show at Clerkenwell Design Week include: The Duo, The Ring, The Circle and more.

With an eye for quality, sustainability and local craftmanship, Wünder is creating products with a powerful pureness. Experience the fresh outdoor designs for yourself – the perfect place for memorable get-togethers under the starry night.

abalon by Ana Bridgewater

Venue Light

Location House of Detention, 12 Sans Walk, EC1R 0AS

At Clerkenwell Design Week 2025, internationally acclaimed designer and sculptor Ana Bridgewater unveils an innovative lighting installation crafted from her newly developed 3D-printed bio Corallo material joint forces with studio Lowpoly.

Merging advanced material research with biophilic design, Bridgewater’s latest work draws inspiration from the fluidity of the ocean, translating organic movement into luminous sculptural forms. The installation reflects her deep commitment to sustainability, employing locally sourced, low-impact materials to minimise environmental impact.

Tinker & Tallulah

Venue Light

Location House of Detention, 12 Sans Walk, EC1R 0AS

Tinker & Tallulah blends creativity and craftsmanship to make lighting that feels as unique as the spaces it illuminates. Inspired by vintage glamour and the glitz of the Art Deco era, their lampshades are handmade with care and a sense of fun. Think swishy fringes, bold fabrics and refined design – perfect for homes and hospitality spaces that demand something extraordinary.

Expect a selection of categories on show at Clerkenwell Design Week 2025: Art Deco lighting, bespoke lampshades, hospitality lighting, the T&T Collection and other wholesale shades.

Morgan

Venue British Collection

Location Stand B16 at the British Collection, Crypt on the Green, Clerkenwell Close, EC1R

0EA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan (@morganfurniture)

British furniture designer and manufacturer, Morgan, partnered with award-winning design studio SmithMatthias to launch its first collaborative collection together, Bruton, at Clerkenwell Design Week 2025. This adaptable modular furniture system is made entirely without foam and using 100% natural materials. The collection name pays homage to Somerset’s creative heart, with the elegant organic shaping of the legs evoking the softness and curved form of wildflower petal.

Studio Haran

Venue Light

Location House of Detention, 12 Sans Walk, EC1R 0AS

Studio Haran is a lighting and furniture brand with innovative design and sustainability at its core. Founders Joel and Helena work alongside their team of skilled craftspeople to produce slip cast ceramics and woodwork.

The Towan wall light and Porth pendant are the first pieces of an entirely new lighting collection that will be released after Clerkenwell Design Week, which combines technology, digital manufacturing and handcrafting to bring the beauty of sandscapes into interiors.

Pictured in oak and walnut, the flow of the ripples dance amongst the grain of the wood, different tones and finishes altering the refraction of the light.

Studio Haran is currently exploring the application of the patterns into ceramics, with more products to follow.

Curiousa

Venue Light

Location House of Detention, 12 Sans Walk, EC1R 0AS

This year at Clerkenwell Design Week, Curiousa have launched the Carnival Collection – an experimental curation of form and material. Inspired by the geometric Harlequin patchwork motif, these art pieces embrace joyful contrasts by combining colourful porcelain, wood and glass. The ceramic elements are all made in-house, allowing freedom to create individual palettes.

Displayed alongside this are the Elemental and Wave II Collections. Created using hand-blown glass vessels threaded onto beams of light, imbuing a feeling of effortless interplay and suspension.

White Prizm

Venue Design Fields

Location Spa Fields, Northampton Rd, EC1R 0DF

White Prizm is a leading provider of high-end and bespoke surfaces, specializing in premium tiles and wall finishes. The team proudly represents some of Europe’s top surface brands and collaborate with artisan manufacturers worldwide to bring unique and innovative designs to events like Clerkenwell Design Week.

This year, you can view Cotto Etrusco as part of the Terre Ossidate series, with a completely new concept for the color application on terracotta.

