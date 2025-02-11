11 global design festivals to visit in 2025

These are 11 global interior design and architecture events to visit this year, from DesignMarch in Iceland and 3daysofdesign in Copehagen to Clerkenwell Design Week in London and Dundee Design Festival

Design Biennale Rotterdam in The Netherlands

When 20th February to 2nd March

Where Venues across the city including Groot Handelsgebouw, Baanhof and Huidenclub

Design Biennale Rotterdam is a ten-day citywide showcase exploring what design means today. From 20th February to 2nd March, Rotterdam will transform into a destination for forward-thinking design and fresh perspectives. Featuring exhibitions, experiences and conferences across cultural institutions and unexpected venues, the Biennale will present local talent and global design figures, positioning design as a transformative force for change.

The Biennale is guided by five Rotterdam-based designers who represent a diverse mix of countries, practices and generations; they embody the dynamic and innovative spirit of Rotterdam. Through their involvement, the hosts highlight the city’s vibrant creative landscape while fostering meaningful international connections.

Design Biennale Rotterdam

DesignMarch in Iceland

When 2nd to 6th April

Where Venues across Reykjavík including Hafnartorg, Ásmundarsal and Harpa

Iceland’s annual design festival transforms the most northern capital of the world into one large-scale venue for design. DesignMarch is built on insightful design talks from some of the country’s finest designers, giving a unique perspective from all parts of the architecture, interiors and design industries. The theme for this year is ‘The Source’, which represents the act of taking a moment to look back at and acknowledge what came before – and what came first.

DesignMarch

Milan Design Week and Salone del Mobile in Italy

When 8th to 13th April

Where Fiera Milano exhibition center, Via Tortona, the Porta Venezia Design District

Milan Design Week is a showcase of innovation, a catalyst for creative exchange and a nexus for interdisciplinary dialogue.

The world’s largest design event, featuring the Salone del Mobile furniture fair, exhibitions, installations and talks returns with one of its biggest programs to date. The program will be split into three key sections: Salone del Mobile (the world’s largest furniture trade fair, showcasing new products from around the world), Fuorisalone (an eclectic program that takes place alongside the Salone) and a vast array of exhibitions.

Milan Design Week

Biennale Architettura (International Architecture Exhibition) in Italy

When 10th May to 23rd November

WhereGiardini della Biennale and Arsenale exhibition centre

The 19th International Architecture Exhibition will be held from Saturday 10th May to Sunday 23rd November with a pre-opening on the 8th and 9th May. This year, the expansive exhibition and all of its sub-categories has been curated by world-renowned architect and engineer Carlo Ratti, who says, “To face a burning world, architecture must harness all the intelligence around us. I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to curate the Biennale Architettura 2025.”

The Giardini della Biennale and Arsenale exhibition buildings will be housing the main design and architecture events, showcasing some of the world’s most creative building, interior and object design.

Venice International Architecture Exhibition

Clerkenwell Design Week in England

When 20th to 22nd May

Where Collect passes and maps at the entrance to Farringdon tube station for access to venues across London

Clerkenwell is home to more creative businesses and architects per square mile than anywhere else on the planet, making it truly one of the most important design hubs in the world. Featuring over 600 showroom events, 11 curated exhibitions, striking installations, topical talks, design destinations, a fringe programme, food and drink partners and more, the award-winning CDW has firmly established itself as the UK’s leading design festival.

Clerkenwell Design Week

Birmingham Design Festival Conference in England

When 12th to 13th June

Where Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Jointworks and BCU Parkside Atrium

This celebration of local, national and international design brings education and inspiration to the city of Birmingham.

Every year the design festival program alternates between hosting a multi-day festival and a conference, finding the perfect balance between education and inspiration year-on-year. “This year, it is a conference from which you can expect a day of talks from some of our favourite designers in the world,” says the team. “Each delivered in one venue, in addition to a day of fun workshops if you fancy getting more practical.”

Birmingham Design Festival

3daysofdesign in Denmark

When 18th to 20th June

Where Frederiksgade 1, 1st floor, 1265 København, Denmark

3daysofdesign, believe it or not, is a festival of design spanning three days in the capital of Denmark. Copenhagen is a true hub for design across architecture, interior design and fashion, and so this year’s theme honours individual expression and experiences, echoing the human desire for a world that’s more caring, inclusive and conscious. It’s a call to action for artists to be true to their own vision. It’s just an added bonus if everybody else likes it too.

It has been a decade since the first 3daysofdesign in Copenhagen and it won’t be long before it meets the important Salone de Mobile at eye level.

3daysofdesign

Dundee Design Festival in Scotland

When September (days to be confirmed)

Where Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, Dundee

For one week in autumn, Dundee Design Festival harnesses the power of Dundee’s rich design heritage, its thriving contemporary design sector and a shared commitment within the city to utilise design as a transformative force.

The event started as a humble presentation of Scotland’s best artists and designers across architecture, interiors, fashion, textiles and product design. Now, as the UK’s only UNESCO City of Design, this Dundee-based event attracts thousands of guests and creatives from across the globe.

The dates for this year are to be confirmed, but this small festival has huge character – so we know it will be absolutely worth visiting. Mark your calendars now and follow DDF online to stay in the know.

Dundee Design Festival

London Design Festival in England

When 13th to 21st September

Where Multiple venues across London

Spread across 13 Design Districts, London Design Festival is as much a celebration of the city’s thriving design industry as a festival of events.

Large-scale public design commissions animate the city as each District hosts pop-up exhibitions, product launches, talks and events. Start at the festival’s longest running district Brompton Design District; check out a curated programme of temporary exhibitions alongside new product launches from international luxury interior design brands, before exploring the latest exhibitions at the V&A.

Find out more about this year’s installations below.

London Design Festival

Maison&Objet in France

When 4th to 8th September (part of Paris Design Week from 5th to 14th September)

Where Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre, ZAC Paris Nord 2, 93420 Villepinte, Paris

Maison&Objet provides never-ending sources of inspiration, constantly serving up exciting new finds in the flesh twice per year. In the September 2025 edition, you can expect seven halls filled with decorative pieces, designer furniture, accessories, textiles, fragrances and tableware for as far as the eye can see.

Design awards are handed out to the most promising new artists and designers each year, which is a wonderful way to learn more about the global design community.

Design Talks are held throughout the weekend featuring speakers from the likes of Japan, Denmark, the UK, France of course, and many more. Even Dior stylists have graced the M&O stage.

Head to the Maison&Objet website to find out more. Find the links below.

Maison&Objet

Dutch Design Week in The Netherlands

When 18th to 26th October

Where many locations across Eindhoven

Dutch Design Week (DDW) is all about, “the design of the future and the future of design.” DDW opens up, inspires, shares and connects. During the nine-day event, Eindhoven is bursting with creativity and mind-blowing ideas.

The event is structured by five missions and subjects that reflect what our society needs and that drive a lot of designers. These are:

Thriving Planet For a vital, healthy planet, design must enhance the power of nature, or at the very least not stand in its way.

Living Environment Designing our living environment, mobility and the materials we use to create them goes hand-in-hand with shaping our own quality of life.

Digital Futures Our digital realities and future are being explored to the full and influenced by designers, from virtual worlds to artificial intelligence and from global platforms to individual experiences.

Health & Wellbeing Designs that structurally improve our quality of life – from the food we eat to healthcare and personal well-being – and that contribute to the most precious thing we have: our health.

Equal Society To achieve equality in society, we must (re)design systems and interactions that value everyone. Safety, inclusiveness and connection are key here.

Dutch Design Week