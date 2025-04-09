The late Edward Bawden is heralded as one of the most influential artists of his generation. Now, you can drape entire walls with his work, thanks to a re-issued collection with St Jude’s

Edward Bawden became one of Britain’s official war artists during the Second World War after training under surrealist painter Paul Nash, who played a key role in the development of Modernism in English art. Edward’s first solo show was in 1933 and his influence on twentieth century illustration and design has since been revered as ‘incalculable‘.

The artist is now celebrated for his impressive ability to jump between disciplines, bringing elegance and detail to every design, illustration, print and painting he creates. Edward’s attention to detail is enchanting – each piece hides a tall tale, with characters from wildlife laced throughout the studies of flora and fauna that often take centre stage.

Perhaps best known for his commercial work for companies such as Twinings and Fortnum & Mason, Edward’s iconic designs have become quintessentially English and are set to seduce a new audience with the launch of St Jude’s Studio Archive wallpaper range.

The collection is very literally named – Sahara, Seaweed, Pigeon and Clock Tower, and Tree and Cow hardly have you wondering what the subject matter might be, but Bawden’s unique approach makes these wallpapers irresistibly charming.

Four of Bawden’s original lithograph wallpapers have been re-issued as part of a small collection. There’s Sahara, which features – unsurprisingly – an undulating desert landscape in a warming orange hue. Camels wander across the paper, led by a bedouin guide. It would be a delightful addition to a child’s bedroom, or equally as lovely in a library.

Seaweed, with its tranquil colour palette, features leaves and sinewy tendrils floating across the paper as if caught in a gentle current. It would work well in a bathroom for a nautical nod, though if that’s too on the nose, its leafy greenery would also complement a conservatory.

Perhaps Bawden’s best-known design, Pigeon and Clock Tower features vignettes of birds and church spires peeking through a mass of leaves. There’s something magical about it, reminiscent of Enid Blyton’s tales of the Magic Faraway Tree.

Tree and Cow is potentially the most visually striking in the collection, the jagged, geometric grid design offsets the quaint pastoral scene to graphic effect.

