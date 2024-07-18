Artist and designer Claire Coles shares ‘Golden Hour’, an enchanting collection of hand-painted wallpaper made with gold leaf and vintage suede

Golden Hour is not simply a wallpaper; it is a work of art. Claire Coles’ custom-made paper features gold leaf backdrops, meticulously painted with layers of flora and combined with collaged hand-cut, vintage papers, faux leathers and suede.

Each sheet of wallpaper is then intricately machine-embroidered, resulting in a captivating blend of textures and colours. Designed to resemble paintings, closer inspection reveals the intricate layers of appliqué and collage, hallmarking Coles’ distinctive style.

The talented artist turned wallpaper designer works with her clients to create bespoke pieces that reflect their vision and make a statement. Her patterns translate across many mediums from fashion print, packaging, ceramics to wallpapers.

Claire’s impressive portfolio of work includes embroidery projects with Hospital Club and limited edition printworks for Casa Branca to scarf design for Jaeger Boutique London and runway textile designs for Missoni.

Claire uses the sewing machine as others would use a pen or a pencil in a loose and fluid way, intricately stitching her motifs together.

When it comes to wallpaper design, Claire creates collages with papers, silks and leathers before free-handing embroidery or painting murals to create a range of decorative surface patterns, each inspired by flora and fauna.

The Golden Hour wallpaper is handmade in Coles’ studio in Norfolk and is a testament to her dedication to craftsmanship and innovation.

Golden Hour is shipped to Scotland and priced on application. Enquiries can be made through Claire’s website.

Visit the Claire Coles website | Follow Claire Coles on Instagram

Read our interview with Scottish design studio Timorous Beasties for more incredible wallpaper and maximalist inspiration.