Timorous Beasties presents numerous installations throughout St James Quarter as part of Edinburgh STYLE

Built around the theme of chaos, Edinburgh STYLE’s impressive programme boasts an lineup of master classes, talks, catwalks and in-store activations. Between 28th and 30th March, industry leaders will discuss creativity, design, fashion and art, set against the backdrop of the unpredictable and ever-shifting world we live in.

This weekend celebrates the beauty of bold choices, personal style and unrestrained creativity – and Timorous Beasties is at the heart.

Timorous Beasties’ work, often described as a subversive take on traditional patterns, aligns seamlessly with the spirit of the style-forward festival – where innovation, artistry and individuality take centre stage.

The pillar installation at Edinburgh STYLE

Timorous Beasties has unveiled a striking installation within the Quarter – five grand pillars wrapped in the brand’s distinctive wallpapers, including the dynamic Zig Zag Moth and mesmerising Marble Gum designs.

Each of these designs were carefully selected to encapsulate the vibrancy and unpredictability of the chaos theme, serving as both a statement piece and a tribute to Edinburgh’s thriving creative scene.

Experience the Timorous Beasties showroom

On Sunday 30th March at W Edinburgh hotel, you can attend an ‘In Conversation With’ talk from founders Alistair McAuley and Paul Simmons, who will share rare insight to their creative processes. Tickets are available on the St James Quarter website.

You are then welcomed into the Edinburgh showroom to see the tantalising designs up close. Founded in Glasgow in 1990 and celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, Timorous Beasties has evolved into an internationally celebrated design force, earning multiple awards for its boundary-pushing approach to textile and wallpaper design. The Edinburgh showroom opened in summer 2024, bringing bucketloads of character to the city’s Stockbridge area.

