We are pining for the brighter days of spring. From sunny morning walks and days in the garden to late sunsets and dining al fresco, being outside is what makes the season so uplifting. We saw this especially during the pandemic as people found sanctuary in their gardens, using them as a place to convene with loved ones and escape from the stressors of life at the time. With that, the demand for luxurious garden rooms grew, with Google searches for ‘garden room’ increasing by a whopping 22%, reaching 726,000 between 2020 and 2022. If the British public were going to be stuck in their gardens, they were going to do it in style.

Top-of-the-line garden rooms from designers like Mozolowski & Murray now come with lighting, heating, sound systems and ventilation options as standard, and are being used for everything from offices and gyms to spas and reading nooks. In 2024, it was even reported that having a luxury garden room increases the overall value of your property by up to 8.4% when selling. Impressive.

We spoke to Virginia Murray, director of sales and marketing at Mozolowski & Murray, who revealed why craftsmanship and design mean so much when building contemporary garden rooms. After all, these additional spaces are investment pieces and need to last both stylistically and structurally for years to come.

Why is March, springtime, a wonderful time to invest in and build a garden room?

“Spring is the time to make the most of longer daylight hours and milder temperatures – especially after a particularly grey winter,” Virginia says. “A bespoke garden room can provide an immediate sanctuary for relaxation, creativity and wellness, creating an inviting connection between indoor and outdoor living.

“With features like bi-fold doors and panoramic glazing, Mozolowski & Murray’s designs maximise natural light and fresh air, making springtime an ideal season for installation. Investing now not only ensures that your new space is ready for summer, but can seamlessly transition through the seasons in unrivalled comfort and style.”

What constitutes quality design in garden rooms?

Luxury is at the core of every Mozolowski & Murray garden room, Virginia explains. “We use only the highest-quality natural materials – hardwood, cedar and larch – alongside high-performance glazing that ensures energy efficiency and year-round comfort. With integrated lighting, heating, sound systems and ventilation options, each structure is designed for modern living. With a choice of quality fixtures and fittings as well as endless colour options, our bespoke garden rooms embody true quality and style.”

Mozolowski & Murray designs are fully bespoke, meaning there are no limitations on size or space, whether introducing a compact studio into an urban setting or crafting a spacious wellness retreat in a rural garden. “Every garden room is meticulously designed to enhance both function and aesthetics.”

Do local craftsmanship and in-house manufacturing matter?

Having an in-house team of highly skilled professionals who work all year-round to deliver bespoke projects with passion and integrity is a unique feat in the construction industry. But Mozolowski & Murray have exactly that, creating the perfect addition to homes, gardens and businesses across Scotland and Northern England.

“By combining traditional values of quality and craftsmanship with innovative modern technology, and delivering an unrivalled customer experience, we have built an industry-leading reputation,” Virginia says. “Every project is handcrafted in our Kinross factory, ensuring exceptional quality while our fully integrated project management service guarantees a seamless client experience and complete peace of mind.”

What does the design and installation process look like for a luxury garden room?

“We understand that any home improvement project comes with questions about timelines and logistics,” Virginia says. “That’s why it’s imperative that clients choose an experienced and reputable company to deliver their project. From initial concept to final installation, we manage the entire process with meticulous attention to detail.

“Our in-house team handles everything from planning permissions and building consents to design, manufacturing and expert installation, ensuring a seamless client experience. With clear timelines and full project management, clients can be assured of a hassle- and worry-free journey.”

Mozolowski & Murray garden rooms are designed for minimal disruption and with efficient construction ensuring they are often ready for use in just a matter of weeks. The result? A high-quality, tailor-made space delivered on time, within budget and to the highest possible standards.”

About Mozolowski & Murray

As Scotland’s leading garden room specialists, Mozolowski & Murray is redefining outdoor living with unrivalled quality, service, and expertise. We take a fully integrated approach – handling in-house design, manufacturing, installation and project management – ensuring a seamless, stress-free experience. From securing planning consents to maintaining rigorous quality control, we oversee the entire process.

What truly sets us apart is our 35-year legacy of unrivalled craftsmanship and innovation. Unlike other companies, we manufacture our own products, employ all our trades, and maintain full quality control at every stage.

Our expertise and longevity ensure that every Mozolowski & Murray room is a superior investment in durability, performance, and unique design – qualities that have earned us our industry-leading reputation.

Using sustainably sourced hardwood and thermally efficient glass, we prioritise comfort, style and sustainability. By managing every project from concept to completion, we set the gold standard for premium outdoor living.

