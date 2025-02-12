12 flowers to plant in winter for a colourful summer garden

Expert Cassie King from British Garden Centres lists the top twelve flowers to plant in February for a colourful summer garden

February is the perfect time to start planting bulbs and sewing seeds that will work hard beneath the soil through spring and bloom during summer. They need to be slightly hardy perennials to withstand the everchanging weather, but whether you prefer bold and bright blooms or delicate and fragrant flowers, there are plenty you can plant now that will yield in abundance come summer.

1. Agapanthus

Agapanthus, which is also known as the African Lily, is a plant that is widely admired for its stunning appearance. It produces attractive clusters of dark blue, star-shaped flowers that are beautifully displayed on tall and upright stalks. The plant also has lush green leaves that complement the bold flowers and add to its overall charm. Agapanthus is a popular choice among gardeners as it brings a touch of elegance and grace to any summer garden.

2. Alliums

Alliums make a dramatic statement in the garden with their large, globe-shaped blooms. Their striking purple-blue pom pom and sphere flowers complement a wide range of summer flowers, and their tall stature makes them perfect for adding height and structure to the back of beds and borders, or as a focal point in a container through the summer months.

3. Anemone

The name “anemone” comes from the Greek word “anemos,” meaning “wind,” hence their common name “windflower.” Unlike some spring bulbs, anemones bloom in late spring and continue throughout the summer, providing colour when other flowers have faded. Look for Anemone coronaria bulbs that can be planted year-round, with April plantings outdoors for summer blooms and June plantings for early autumn flowers. Anemones thrive in full sun and well-drained soil.

4. Begonias

These are versatile, easy-to-grow plants ideal for various locations, especially pots and hanging baskets. They flower all summer until the first frost and prefer dappled shade and well-draining soil to avoid leaf burn and waterlogging.

Key varieties include tuberous begonias, known for their long flowering season and often grown as annuals; fibrous-rooted begonias, typically dwarf varieties with smaller flowers, perfect for containers and also usually treated as annuals; and foliage begonias, prized for their colourful and patterned leaves, suitable for borders or as houseplants and requiring similar conditions to other begonias.

5. Cannas

Cannas are well-known for their bold and tropical appearance, featuring large, broad leaves that resemble paddles and their flowers come in a range of vibrant colours such as red, orange, yellow and pink, and can have either solid or patterned petals. These blooms are often quite large and showy, making them a popular choice for adding a splash of colour to gardens and outdoor spaces during the summer months.

6. Crocosmia

Crocosmia is a stunning addition to any garden, boasting vibrant orange flowers that create a captivating display throughout the summer. With its long flowering period, it brings enduring colour to late summer gardens. These striking blooms adorn arching stems amidst swordlike green leaves and are suitable for beds, pots and containers. They are loved by pollinators, contributing to the biodiversity of the garden. As a hardy perennial, it thrives in full sun, also tolerating partial shade, offering flexibility for every garden.

7. Dahlias

Dahlias are a beloved selection for summer gardens worldwide, as they boast an array of exquisite blooms that come in an extensive variety of colours, shapes and sizes. These perennial flowering plants belong to the Asteraceae family and are known for their ability to thrive in full sunlight and well-drained soil, making them an excellent option for gardeners looking for a versatile and low-maintenance plant that can withstand different weather conditions in summer months. They can bloom repeatedly and even last through into autumn. Dahlias are also commonly used as cut flowers and are popular in floral arrangements due to their striking appearance.

8. Freesia

Freesias are a delightful addition to any garden, offering a double dose of both summer beauty and fragrance. Available in an array of vibrant colours, freesias will make a stunning display in beds, borders or containers. They also make exceptional cut flowers and your home can be lifted by bringing these scented beauties indoors.

9. Gladioli

Gladioli are a great choice for those who want to add a touch of grandeur to their summer garden. These bulbs are popular for their tall and majestic spikes of colourful flowers that can reach up to four feet in height. They are very easy to grow and can be planted in clusters for an even more impressive visual impact. They come in a wide variety of colours and can bloom for weeks, providing a delightful sight for all garden enthusiasts over the summer months.

10. Lilies

Lilies are beloved for their elegant and fragrant flowers, making them a must-have for any summer garden. With a variety of types to choose from, including Asiatic and Oriental lilies, you can enjoy blooms throughout summer. Lilies come in a wide variety of colours and sizes, creating a stunning display within borders or containers. Lilies also make excellent choices for cut flower arrangements, allowing their splendour and scent to brighten your home indoors.

11. Nerine

With their elegant pink hue and long, narrow petals, Nerine flowers are a captivating sight in late summer, injecting a burst of colour just as other plants begin to fade. Best planted in sunny borders in clusters for maximum impact, they thrive in this setting, offering a beautiful late-summer display. You can also plant nerines in pots, adding impact to any patio or outdoor space.

12. Zantedeschia

Also known as calla lilies, these are a popular choice for summer gardens due to their striking trumpet-shaped flowers and lush, glossy green foliage. These bulbs produce large, showy blooms that come in a range of colours, including white, pink, yellow and red. They can be grown in both garden beds and containers, making them a versatile choice for any outdoor space. Calla lilies prefer well-draining soil and require regular watering to thrive. They can grow in partial shade, making them growable at the end of winter and into spring. Like most flowers, though, they will thrive in direct sunlight, so if you’re planting them in darker months, ensure they aren’t in your garden’s shadiest spots.