Coldwells Build has embraced everything that makes Passivhaus the world’s leading energy-efficient building standard – and taken it a step further

The Coldwells Build Passivhaus collection includes six exquisitely designed, prefabricated homes that marry the proven sustainability of Passivhaus with modern Scottish architectural aesthetics. Available in two, three, four, and five-bedroom versions, each home boas exceptional craftsmanship and flexibility, allowing clients to choose from a range of high-quality finishes and personal touches.

“Building a house was always our dream, but having a prefabricated option has certainly helped to bring this to reality for us,” say Luke and Lauren Cammaert-Norris, the first customers of Coldwells Build Passivhaus, whose home will begin construction this year.

“The aesthetics of the different plans were very appealing, the design looked bespoke rather than mass-produced. We had ample help to pick which one was right for our needs and to consider design options to help the build fit in with the natural environment,” Luke adds.

Every house element will be built in the Coldwells Build Aberdeenshire workshop using sustainable materials, ensuring quality control and reducing build time. Rooted in modern Scottish design, they should blend seamlessly with nature and offer a lifestyle of comfort and contemplation. “Sustainability is very important to us and we loved the palette of natural materials used in the building options, from the timber-clad exterior down to the insulation,” Luke says. “We know that prefabricated buildings have much less waste and are far more efficient build. The process is also faster than a traditional self-build, as the groundworks can go on while the house is being built in the workshop. This is especially important as we currently live in a one bedroom cottage with our rapidly growing son!”

Living in rural Scotland, rising energy bills are certainly a concern for residents. Luke and Lauren also worry about the environmental and health impacts of the current winter reliance on burning wood. And it was with this in mind that Coldwells Build future-proofed every prefab for net-zero living and compliant with the upcoming Scottish legislation. “It’s great that Passivhaus building dramatically reduces energy usage,” Luke says, “and we could perhaps even profit from surplus energy generated by the photo-volta panels included in the roof design. This will also enable us to switch to an electric vehicle and reduce the financial and environmental cost of my lengthy commute.”

Another major innovation includes a Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR), which is a centrally located continuously running mechanical supply and extract fan which extracts air via ducts from moisture producing areas or “wet rooms”, such as kitchens and bathrooms, to remove odours and excessive humidity. Luke explains that MVHR a huge factor in their decision to go with Passivhaus. “It’s great to have all the health benefits fresh country air but without the energy inefficiency or cold from open window. Overall, building a Passivhaus is really a no-brainer and we are so excited to get on board with Coldwells Build and John Gilbert Architects.”

Visit the Coldwells Build website | Follow Coldwells Build on Instagram