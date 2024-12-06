Keep scrolling for intel on some of the most wonderfully festive things to see and do in Scotland this December

The festive edition of our ‘what’s on in Scotland’ guide features everything from wreath making in Belladrum and innovative art shows in Edinburgh to lights shows in the Cairngorms and winter spa breaks near Irvine. There is plenty for families and adults to choose from this winter.

When: until 28th February 2025

Where: Marine Dr, Irvine KA11 5AE

As Ayrshire’s award-winning luxury spa and wellness destination, Si! Spa offers a collection of over fifty personalised treatments, day spa packages and overnight spa breaks. Their new ‘Winter Chill’ package is your treat to get you through the cold days of winter.

Look after your health on the inside and out by booking in for the Winter Chill package, which includes an overnight bed and breakfast, one hour Thermal Suite, two 25-minute spa treatments – Ishga Back Neck & Shoulder Massage and Ishga Facial – and a two-course meal in Coast Restaurant & Bar at The Gailes Hotel.

Visit the Gailes Hotel website to learn more | Follow Gailes Hotel on Instagram | Follow Gailes Hotel on Facebook

Winter Wreath Making with Wild Gorse Studio in Beauly

When: 12th December

Where: The Cart Shed Belladrum Farm by, Beauly IV4 7BA

Join the Wild Gorse team in their candlelit studio for a festive evening of warmth and creativity. Using the finest seasonal evergreens, and exploring traditional techniques and materials, you’ll create your own welcoming winter wreath to adorn your door for Christmas.

Tickets are £75 per person.

Visit the Wild Gorse website for tickets | Follow Wild Gorse on Instagram | Follow Wild Gorse on Facebook

Tea Green Makers Market in St Monans

When: 13th – 15th December

Where: Bowhouse, St Monans, East Neuk, Anstruther KY10 2DB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOWHOUSE (@bowhousefife)

The festive season is the perfect time to visit a Tea Green market, where some of Scotland’s most talented makers come together to showcase their work, giving you face-to-face service so that you can not just purchase well, but learn about who you’re buying from too.

The team at Tea Green has been hosting successful pop-ups and nurturing Scotland’s creative community for the last decade. Since 2014, they have spotlighted creative people from Dundee to Glasgow and Edinburgh to Anstruther. This one is bound to be special; held in the rustic and cosy surroundings of the Bowhouse in St Monans.

Visit the Tea Green website to see the list of makers | Follow Tea Green on Instagram | Follow Tea Green on Facebook

I.J Mellis Cheeseboard Masterclass at Bowhouse in Anstruther

When: 13th December

Where: Bowhouse, St Monans, East Neuk, Anstruther KY10 2DB

Join Mellis Cheese for a festive cheeseboard making workshop.

At this unique festive evening, you will learn the basics of building a beautiful cheeseboard for your holiday table, including cutting and plating techniques, selecting and portioning cheese, storage and more.

You will also create your own mini cheese platter to take away or enjoy during the festive market that will be running in tandem with the masterclass throughout the weekend. You will also take home a cheesemonger’s handbook with tasting notes and tips, and hear about the cheesemakers behind each cheese.

Visit the Bowhouse website for tickets | Follow Bowhouse on Instagram | Follow Bowhouse on Facebook

Slow Living Scotland’s Festive Fayre in Banchory

When: 7th – 8th December

Where: Milton of Crathes, Banchory AB31 5QH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slow Living Scotland (@slowlivingscotland)

This new mini-festive market will be held in the old Sawmill at Milton of Crathes near Banchory, Aberdeenshire. Rachael from Slow Living Scotland says, “After meeting so many fantastic businesses through our new directories, I wanted to showcase some of their beautiful creations in a way that is more tangible than just on paper… or on a screen.”

The market will highlight local handcrafted goods made from natural resources using traditional methods. “Our small businesses will be there to discuss how they use traditional skills such as foraging, felting, silversmithing, beekeeping, soap making, weaving, and more to create their products and how important it is to them that we continue to keep these traditions alive. I’ll also be there on the day to greet you with a complimentary winter tea!”

Visit the Slow Living Scotland website | Follow Slow Living Scotland on Instagram | Follow Slow Living Scotland on Facebook

The Festive Storytellers Afternoon Tea at Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa in Edinburgh

When: Every Wednesday and Saturday until 4th January 2025

Where: 1 Festival Square, Edinburgh EH3 9SR

The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa invites you to enjoy the magic of the season while celebrating Edinburgh’s rich literary heritage. Inspired by iconic Christmas tales and characters – from A Christmas Carol to Nightmare Before Christmas – this afternoon tea menu pays tribute to Edinburgh’s 20th anniversary as UNESCO City of Literature.

Savoury highlights include A Christmas Carol roast turkey and cranberry brioche, Die Hard lemon ricotta twinkie, and a Nightmare Before Christmas asparagus and sweet pea velouté with truffle crème fraîche.

For those with a sweet tooth, options include playful twists on afternoon tea classics like the Snowman Macaron with lemon curd and coconut and an indulgent Twas the Night Before Christmas chocolate mousse.

Festive scones spiced with gingerbread and golden sultanas complete the experience, served with clotted cream, damson plum jam, and salted caramel spread. Delicious!

£59 per person.

Visit the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa website | Follow Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa on Instagram | Follow Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa on Facebook

Festive Weekend event with chef Nick Nairn in Stirling

When: 7th – 8th December

Where: Nick Nairn Cook School, Lochend Estate, Port of Menteith, Stirling FK8 3JZ

View this post on Instagram A post shared by By Nick and Julia Nairn (@nicksatportofmenteith)

The popular annual Christmas weekend at Port of Menteith offers visitors the chance to attend cooking demonstrations and shop for Christmas gifts at Home by Julia Nairn.

Guests can also simply relax and soak in the festive atmosphere while enjoying a festive lunch in the restaurant.

On New Year’s Eve, a Hogmanay celebration will take place, featuring a four-course meal, live music and dancing under the stars in a stretch tent set in the garden. The event is priced at £115 per person.

e: robyn@nairns.co.uk

Visit the Nick Nairn website | Follow Nick Nairn on Instagram

WinterFest at Dalkeith Country Park near Edinburgh

When: until 5th January

Where: Via King’s Gate, Dalkeith EH22 1ST

WinterFest 2024 at Dalkeith Country Park features a brand-new, eco-friendly ice rink, which offers a unique skating experience that requires no water, energy, or carbon emission. Nestled beside the iconic Orangerie and surrounded by twinkling lights, the ice rink promises unforgettable winter memories for skaters of all ages.

Alongside the Ice Rink, WinterFest will host a variety of festive events and activities including ‘A Tale with Santa’, a magical group storytelling session where Santa himself brings the joy of Christmas to life inside The Christmas Cabin.

Elf Storytelling also makes its return due to popular demand, with the mischievous elf leading fun-filled sessions perfect for little ones. Adults can get festive with Wreath Making Workshops, while families enjoy breakfast with Santa in The Kitchen at Restoration Yard.

Visit the Dalkeith Country Park website | Follow Dalkeith Country Park on Instagram | Follow Dalkeith country Park on Facebook

The Night Market ‘Double-Date Christmas Special’ at Cottiers in Glasgow

When: 5th – 6th December

Where: Cottiers 93-95 Hyndland Street, Glasgow West End G11 5PU

The Night Market UK are coming to Cottiers, Glasgow, for two nights of shopping, eating, drinking and dancing.

A live DJ will be giving all the Christmas jingles, with a selection of local street food vendors in the courtyard providing you with plenty options for a pre-festive feast. If you fancy a treat of the liquid variety, head into the Cottiers bar where the staff will be ready and waiting with a tipple or two.

Visit The Night Market UK website for tickets | Follow The Night Market UK on Instagram | Follow The Night Market on Facebook

Twi-LIGHTS experience in the Cairngorms

When: from 4pm – 6pm until 5th January

Where: Landmark Forest Adventure Park, Carrbridge PH23 3AJ

The Ancient Pinewood Forest at Landmark is filled with enchanting lights shows until February 2025. A wonderfully festive treat for all the family, this wander through the beautiful pinewood forest is better described as immersive art – it is colourful and exciting, so will enchant adults and children alike.

Book your post via the Landmark website | Follow Landmark on Instagram | Follow Landmark on Facebook

When: 14th – 15th November

Where: Landmark Forest Adventure Park Carrbridge PH23 3AJ

What could be more magical than seeing Santa Claus and real reindeer? Landmark near Aviemore has just that.

The perfect Christmassy day out for families and those who simply love the childlike wonder of Christmas. On offer will be a Santa visit, including a grand arrival each day on his sleigh with reindeer in tow. Kids can also send their letter to Santa in the magical post box and experience a beautiful lights show first-hand.

Book your post via the Landmark website | Follow Landmark on Instagram | Follow Landmark on Facebook

V&A Dundee Reworked Festive Upcycling with Dreamland Clothing in Dundee

When: 15th December

Where: 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee DD1 4EZ

This unique class at the V&A Dundee is a wonderfully festive family day out. Make the holidays magical by creating a bespoke festive stocking, tote bag or cushion cover in this hands-on workshop led by designer Ruby Coyne from fashion label, Dreamland. Using vintage duvet covers – think Disney prints and retro patterns – combined with materials including ric rac, buttons, ribbons and lace.

Visit the V&A Dundee event page to book | Follow V&A Dundee on Instagram | Follow V&A Dundee on Facebook

Emily Sutton’s Toy Shop at The Scottish Gallery in Edinburgh

When: until 21st December

Where: The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh EH3 6HZ

Emily Sutton’s exhibition will feature a new series of paintings, alongside prints and a room filled with memorabilia, furniture and Emily Sutton fabric by St Jude’s, presented as Emily Sutton’s Toy Shop. A beautifully illustrated book has been written and designed by Emily and will launch in December to coincide with the artist’s exhibition.

Visit The Scottish Gallery website | Follow The Scottish Gallery on Instagram | Follow Emily Sutton on Instagram

Class Act Winter Showcase at Traverse theatre in Edinburgh

When: 12th – 13th December

Where: 10 Cambridge Street, Edinburgh, United Kingdom EH1 2ED

Scotland’s youth step boldly into the spotlight as Class Act’s transformation of arts education and accessibility across the country uncovers brilliant, raw, insightful and funny storytelling.

In this unique festive evening of entertainment, you will experience original work by young people with the help of professional theatre makers, actors and directors.

Tickets now available here.

Visit the Traverse Theatre website | Follow Traverse Theatre on Instagram | Follow Travers Theatre on Facebook

Kasia Molga ‘How to Find the Soul of a Sailor’ at Inspace Gallery in Edinburgh

When: 12th – 21st December and January 6th – 11th (closed on Sundays)

Where: 1 Crichton St, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9AB

Immerse yourself in a deeply personal journey to the future of our oceans and sailors’ time at sea. Experience the Mediterranean Sea through the eyes of Molga’s late father, Tadeusz Molga, a devoted sailor.

This exhibition is a must-see for those interested in the intersections of art, technology, and the environment, offering a poignant reflection on the future of our planet and the boundless possibilities of human-AI collaboration.

Visit the Inspace website | Follow Inspace on Instagram | Follow Inspace on Facebook

Get into the festive spirit with Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year. Follow the link below for your first look at the homes due to feature in this seasonal episode…