Alan Cumming and bestselling author Paula Hawkins are this year’s special guests for Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon’s In The Company of Books in Edinburgh

Edinburgh’s Christmas has announced that multi-award winning actor Alan Cumming and author of bestselling book ‘The Girl on the Train’ Paula Hawkins will join book lovers Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon for a special festive edition of their in-conversation event, In the Company of Books.

About this special edition of ‘In the Company of Books’

This special edition of In The Company of Books reunites friends and book lovers Val and Nicola to discuss all things literary, following a number of sold-out, acclaimed in-conversation events across the UK in recent years. Special guests Alan Cumming and Paula Hawkins will join Val and Nicola to explore the joys of reading alongside a few glasses of mulled wine and a lot of festive cheer.

What Alan and Paula have to say

Alan says, “Val and Nicola are both huge inspirations to me, and I can’t wait to share a stage to talk about our shared passion for books.” Paula adds, “There are few things I like more than a trawl through someone’s bookshelves, so I’m looking forward to having a good chat with Val and Nicola about the books we’ve loved and been inspired by over the years.”

How you can get involved

In the Company of Books joins a stellar line-up of performances taking place at Assembly Hall as part of Edinburgh’s Christmas this year. These include the award-winning, critically acclaimed burlesque and drag parody show Swamplesque, stand-up comedy from Jason Byrne in ‘Jason Byrne: No Show’; plus fun for all the family at the enchanting and inspiring children’s show The Bubble Show.

