Sebb’s underground bar sports a rustic interior with tableware that harks to revered vinyl bars of Europe, serving top-class cocktails, small plates and live music

Sebb’s, an underground bar and restaurant from renowned Scottish restaurant group Scoop, is now open on Miller Street in Glasgow city centre. Pairing a dedicated cocktail kitchen with a menu focused on food cooked over fire, Sebb’s is a destination for daytime sessions and late nights soundtracked by a rotating programme of DJs playing vinyl.

I visited the new bar, which is right next door to exciting new sister restaurant Margo, under the impression that cocktails and music were the stars of the show. What I wasn’t expecting was the array of quickly-served small plates of fresh grill-led snacks built not only to line the stomach but to excite the tastebuds too. Here’s everything you need to know…

The interiors at Sebb’s

A vaulted brick ceiling brings an industrial feel to the moodily lit space, which is softened by comfortable booth seating and accents of deep red tiling across the dining area and bathrooms. A dedicated viewing window looks onto the mixology room, while the open kitchen is centred around an expansive charcoal grill to give guests a glimpse of the live fire cooking.

The drinks at Sebb’s

Our drinks highlights include the Miso and Malt Old Fashioned, which featured miso and brown butter whisky, passionfruit and a Guinness reduction. A caramellike base pairs with tangy miso top notes to settle any clagginess that I was concerned may come with such a unique blend of flavours. I fear generic old fashioneds have been ruined for me. Never has there been a smoother version than the Sebb’s Miso and Malt.

The Cherry Sour also provided an interesting alternative to the classic sour cocktail, featuring crisp cherry vodka, maraschino, and lemon meringue flavours that coat the palate. At first sip, you get the sourness of a cherry drop, which is quickly followed by the sweetness of a maraschino cherry fresh from the jar.

The food at Sebb’s

Head chef Danny Carruthers has created an adventurous food menu that draws on his love for cooking over fire through grill-led snacks and sharing plates. Guests can begin their meal with snacks such as grilled Carlingford oysters with spiced lamb fat and pakora with ‘Lord of the Hundreds’ cheese and piccalilli, alongside dips including hot hummus with white onion, parsley and grilled banana chilli.

These are followed by a selection of larger grilled dishes, including Chicken wings with fermented hot sauce, and ranch and Jerk-spiced pork neck with celeriac and apple, as well as homemade grilled pitta.

Before I dive into the main courses, I must shine a light on the olives. A herbaceous brine coated each olive, offering thick flavours of dill and rosemary. This impactful combination offset the natural saltiness of the vegetable beautifully, adding a unique kind of sweetness that had me longing for more.

The first dish that hit our table was a humble hot hummus dipping starter, which offered finesse beyond its rugged appearance. Just the right amount of tahini made this hummus creamy and smooth; devoid of graininess but saturated with flavour. The dip was topped with white onion, fresh parsley and a grilled banana chilli, and accompanied by thick homemade flatbread still warm from the oven.

The pakora with ‘lord of the hundreds’ and piccalilli brought a subtle burst of spices that cut through the creaminess of the first dish.

Another dipping hero is the squash and ramiro pepper ‘atom’ dip (photographed above). A bed of warm yoghurt-based Turkish mezze is topped with a vibrant chili oil and soft roasted squash. Pair with more steaming hot flatbread for a chef’s kiss experience.

The team behind Sebb’s

Head chef Danny, whose experience at revered institutions such as Le Chardon d’Or, combined with his time staging at Acme Fire Cult, Le Gavroche and Lyle’s, has resulted in a vibrant and flavour-focused cookery style, anchored in precision and French-style technique.

Of the menu, Danny says, “The food at Sebb’s is bold and packed full of flavour. Full on, in-your-face deliciousness. Our main hobby outside of the kitchen is to eat good food made locally, and a lot of the dishes are just things we all really enjoy eating but with a bit of our own identity. High quality ingredients, excellent suppliers, great service, attention to detail and simplicity will always be at the forefront of everything we do here. I’m very excited for Sebb’s to represent what food in Glasgow is all about.”

Experience Sebb’s for yourself

Located underneath Margo, the recently-opened restaurant also by Scoop on Miller Street seats sixty-eight, with a further twelve covers in the private dining room, ‘The Record Room’.

Tables are available to book now, with space also left for walk-ins.

Sebb’s

68 Miller Street

Glasgow

G1 1DT

Visit the Sebb’s website | Follow Sebb’s on Instagram