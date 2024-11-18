The Leith Collective launches their annual Christmas tree exchange with an extra personal touch this year

A shocking 14% of people said they would throw away their artificial Christmas tree rather than reuse it next year. With the planet facing an environmental emergency and people facing a continuing cost of living crisis, The Leith Collective is determined to put an end to this mindless waste and send a message of hope to those in need this Christmas.

The Leith Collective will launch its annual Christmas tree exchange on Sunday 1st December across its four Scottish stores, this year adding an extra personal touch.

Locals are being urged to search their homes for any unwanted Christmas trees and decorations that may be languishing in cupboards and attics. Instead of sending them to landfill, they can drop them off at The Leith Collective stores where they will be passed on to those in need.

The Leith Collective is also calling on Christmas shoppers to take time out of their present hunting to stop and think of others by writing messages of hope on decorations that will be hung on these pre-loved Christmas trees to lift spirits and spread joy this season.

Last year, The Leith Collective re-homed almost 500 Christmas trees and demand is expected to be just as high this year.

Speaking ahead of the Christmas tree exchange launch, The Leith Collective founder Sara Thomson says, “We want people to stop and think of others this Christmas. Passing on trees and Christmas decorations is not only good for the planet, but it’s also a lovely way to add a little festive joy to the lives of those less fortunate.

“And we hope taking the time to write a thoughtful message to accompany each tree will help people to connect with others. To those receiving these trees and personalised decorations, we hope it offers them comfort to know people are thinking of them this Christmas.”

Christmas trees and decorations will be available for anyone to collect at Edinburgh’s Fort Kinnaird, Ocean Terminal and Waverley Market stores, as well as Dundee’s Overgate store, during opening hours completely free of charge.

No stigma, no judgement, no questions asked.

Where to donate

The Leith Collective at Fort Kinnaird

Newcraighall

Edinburgh

EH15 3RD

Opening hours: 10am – 8pm, seven days a week

The Leith Collective at Ocean Terminal

Ocean Drive

Edinburgh

EH6 6JJ

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday 11am – 6pm, and Sunday 11am – 5pm

The Leith Collective at Waverley Market

Waverley Bridge

Edinburgh

EH1 1BQ

Opening hours: Monday – Sunday, 10am – 6pm

The Leith Collective at Overgate

14 Reform Street

Dundee

DD1 1UQ

Opening hours: 10am – 6pm, seven days a week