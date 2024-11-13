Monica Vinader opens its first Scottish flagship store

Demi-fine jewellery brand Monica Vinader has opened its doors on Edinburgh’s George Street

words Adrianne Webster

Just in time for festive shopping in the Capital, the UK’s leading demi-fine jewellery brand Monica Vinader has opened its very first Scottish store on Edinburgh‘s George Street.

Known for its quality, craftsmanship and sustainable practices, the luxurious new flagship store will continue in this vein, boasting designs inspired by design and raw materials. sourcing genuine long-lasting materials. The open and airy store will appeal to the interior design lovers amongst us, with features embracing the elements of Earth’s precious resources such as sand, stone, and wood in a new store concept that takes inspiration from earthy textures and organic forms.

Officially opening its doors on Saturday 9th November 2024, the Edinburgh store is now fully open for business and welcoming Christmas shopping punters enjoying the unique mix of independent and luxury wares that George Street has to offer.

More than just a shopping experience, the boutique will also offer piercing and welding services, as well as complimentary engraving and monogramming to jewellery, allowing customers to personalise their pieces for themselves or as gifts for loved ones.

“We’re thrilled to open our first standalone boutique in Scotland. From our digital business, we know that we have a devoted community in Scotland, particularly in Edinburgh, so we wanted to bring our full-service offering closer to them, including piercing and welding services which they can experience on home soil for the first time,” explains founder Monica Vinader.

“What makes this opening extra special is we’re introducing our new boutique interior concept which we hope makes for an even more pleasurable customer journey of discovering their new favourite jewellery pieces.”

Monica Vinader Edinburgh

Address: 35a George St, Edinburgh, EH2 2HN

Opening hours: 12:00pm – 6:00pm