Experience luxury wellness at home with Napier Bathrooms & Interiors

What if we told you that you can experience spa-standard wellness experiences at home?

Johnny Bacigalupo is founder and managing director of Napier Bathrooms & Interiors, based in Canonmills in Edinburgh. This year, as he celebrates 20 years of business, it’s clear to see that he and his colleagues are passionate about bringing the world of luxury wellness to the UK.

We dropped by the showroom this summer to meet the team behind Napier Bathrooms & Interiors, one of Edinburgh’s most innovative designers in the Private Wellness arena. Joining Johnny is head of design Mark Doherty and development director Rob Hussey.

The Napier Bathrooms & Interiors showroom is best described as a design gallery and studio, featuring bathroom displays and wellness products from some of the most renowned bathroom and interiors retailers in the world. With a focus on luxury and innovation, the team at Napier are constantly evolving to maintain their position at the cutting edge of bathroom innovation.

We spent some time with Johnny, learning why Napier is the best team to conceptualise, design and supply the ultimate bespoke hygiene, relaxation and wellness experience in your very own home.

An expert’s opinion

Johnny explains that, before going into any interior design project, it is important to assess the following elements.

Budget “Set your budget early so we can ensure the final designs are executable in your home and at your cost.”

Layout “Part of the Napier experience is an initial home visit. We drop by your home to assess the current layout and see what alterations need to be made. This is also when we take measurements of the space to create our 4D theatre experience – but more on that later!”

Lighting “Lighting is essential in creating a spa-style wellness experience. We try to create mood lighting, where the client can adjust the brightness in the room depending on what they’re using it for. Lighting can be around mirrors, on walls, on the roof or surrounding certain appliances – the options seem endless but we’re here to help you choose.”

Showering and bathing “A spa experience is impacted by water flow, whether that be shower pressure, the volume of a flush or even how harshly water flows from the tap. We encourage you to envisage the sort of spa and wellness experiences you want to recreate at home, whether that’s a long hot bath with expensive salts and bubbles or a waterfall shower with nature sounds that simulate a glorious outdoor shower.”

Technology “Some people don’t think they want music, for example, in the shower – until they do. Embrace the potential for technological additions! You can play your favourite music for a shower, or play nature sounds for your calming bath of an evening. We want to help you explore the many options now available!”

Accessibility matters: bringing barrier-free wellness home

The Napier Bathrooms & Interiors team holds the strong belief that quality design is for everyone; that everyone deserves to have a bathroom that makes them feel calm, clean and comforted.

At Napier Bathrooms & Interiors, a vast array of accessible options are on offer for those who have limited mobility, or for those caring for elderly parents and loved ones. “My mother struggled with mobility later in her life – it was important to me to be able to give her a positive and hygienic experience at home without it feeling too stark and medical. A little luxury is appreciated by all!

“Lighting is a huge factor in creating a comforting atmosphere, and tools like TOTO showering toilets help make the cleanliness process easier.

“Obviously, colour schemes matter and how you utilise the space is a major factor. Identifying your needs is key: do you need room for upright showering, or is bathing the safest option? Do you need arm supports, seats and grab rails?

“We assess all these elements with you at the home visit, with a focus on how you need to interact with the space. This helps us problem-solve ways to utilise the space so that the bathroom not only looks luxurious but is also safe and highly functional.”

Exclusive brands: the partnerships at Napier Bathrooms & Interiors

Wandering through the boutique Napier gallery, you will see the famous TOTO showering toilets from Japan, iconic Thomas Crapper sinks, exquisitely hand-finished GESSI private wellness solutions, innovation in design and materials from Laufen, Keuco bathroom furnishings and storage solutions, iconic Villeroy & Boch porcelain and Arblu designer sanitaryware.

The relationships Napier has nurtured with these leading global brands allows them to offer you the highest level of support and aftercare possible.

The team at Napier Bathrooms & Interiors believe in the power of technology, both in a design setting and a wellness setting. Johnny, Mark and Rob display a passion for the industry and a love to provide clients with information on new solutions and technologies.

A visit to the Napier showroom in Edinburgh’s Canonmills begins with a friendly smile, a beverage and an enthusiastic rundown of the creative services on offer. They pride themselves on taking the time sit down with you to explore advances in everything in the private wellness space. From innovative in-shower entertainment systems to harmonious lighting solutions, or the simplest designs that offer you convenience in your day-to-day life, the team encourages you to learn more about transforming your space into a true wellness escape.

But the virtual reality 4D theatre is the star of the show, a service available in only the most forward-thinking showrooms in the country.

Immerse yourself in interior design with the 4D Theatre experience

Napier Founder Johnny tells us more about the advanced Virtual Reality Theatre available in the showroom, “We build your bathroom in a virtual reality environment so you can feel and interact with your design. Interactive 3D models allow you to get a feel for your new space before demolition even begins.”

Manufacturer-approved models are used, so you know that everything you see in this virtual landscape is true to life. Johnny continues, “All models are true to scale and built to manufacturer specifications, so you can experience the space exactly as it will be when your renovation is complete. This allows us to entirely personalise the design to adapt seamlessly to your daily life.”

Peace of mind is a key element of the design process, says Johnny. “Like a glimpse into the future, the 4D Theatre environment allows you to experience the finished result before demolition even begins. It’s a great insurance policy, offering you assurance that the choices you have selected are exactly as you wish… Just another way Napier can help simplify and ease the stress of renovation work!”

20 years of design innovation

As part of their mission to make the design process as straightforward as possible for their clients, the team at Napier project manage the entire design and renovation, from start to finish. “With over 20 years in the industry we continue to stay at the forefront of change and innovation,” Johnny says.

“Using the latest in 4D theatre technology combined with our unrivalled expertise, we will guide you through the sometimes daunting process of developing your ideas and requirements into the perfect wellness sanctuary that you can relax in and enjoy for years to come.”

