Enjoy a life of style and comfort in Kelvin Properties’ new luxury West End apartments

Interior designer Emily Fortheringham leads us through the design process for the luxury show home at The Old Schoolhouse, Glasgow’s brand-new apartment complex by leading Scottish property developers, Kelvin Properties

This post was written in partnership with Kelvin Properties

Introducing The Old Schoolhouse, an exciting large-scale apartment project that brings luxury and contemporary living to the West End of Glasgow. Built by Kelvin Properties, this striking modern development creates harmony between traditional 1890s Glaswegian architecture and the need to restore forgotten buildings into homes that don’t just look beautiful but provide a higher standard of living too.

The development is part of Kelvin Properties‘ mission to invest in Glasgow and turn former buildings like The Old Schoolhouse into residential communities. “The Old Schoolhouse is an especially great opportunity to revitalise a prominent site in Glasgow’s thriving West End,” says Marc Taylor, Director for Kelvin Properties.

“Harmonising old and new has never been easy, but we’re confident our Napiershall development has achieved that balance – especially with the sleek and luxurious interior design for our first official show home.”

Interior design by Fotheringham Interiors

Emily Fotheringham, award-winning interior designer and founder of Fotheringham Interiors was tasked with designing the first show home, which is available to view now.

Boasting refinement and comfort, the three-bedroom apartment features multi-textures of velvet, wood, porcelain and heavy weaves. “I love stone and velvet together. Mixing hard and soft materials is how I create the contemporary timelessness that Kelvin Properties directors Stephen Mckechnie and Marc Taylor were looking for,” Emily says.

“Three of my favourite materials are brushed gold, porcelain and velvet. Combining these elements across different areas in an apartment really bridges that gap between the starkness of contemporary design and cosiness of classic design.

“For example, in the living room, we installed a stunning porcelain floor-to-ceiling tile around the fireplace and media wall. It is striking and beautiful, but its grandeur is balanced by lightly coloured soft furnishings and the warm greige herringbone flooring.”

It was important to Emily that this impressive new-build apartment oozed luxury but also provided durability for everyday living. “You can drop warmth into a contemporary space through pattern and with materials like weaves. In the living area, I mixed metallic finishes with the soft cushions to bring subtle luxury without it being too much.”

Golden lighting and elegant artwork bring character to each space, with careful zoning creating harmony between the open-plan kitchen, dining and living areas. “When it comes to open plan areas specifically, you must bear symmetry in mind. You can achieve symmetry by playing with shapes, materials and tones across furniture, flooring, cabinetry, countertops, art – everything.”

The Old Schoolhouse development is designed for comfort and community

Architecture and urban design studio Haus Collective also achieved a seamless integration of 1890s charm with modern living in these unique apartments, 24 of which are in the four-storey former school building and 25 in an L-shaped new-build.

Online, Haus Collective wrote of the project, “We designed these properties with an emphasis on outdoor living, from private balconies in the new building to lush green spaces fostering a harmonious connection with nature.”

Marc Taylor adds, “All residents will enjoy high-quality living space and amenities. Including raised planters and herb gardens and a large new picnic lawn. We’ve made an effort to facilitate socialising, exercise and wellness so that our residents can be happy both in and out of their home.”

