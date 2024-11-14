Craft Week Scotland returns as a national celebration of contemporary craft, championing the retail spaces that support Scotland’s makers

Craft Week Scotland makes sourcing one-of-a-kind, contemporary craft pieces easy. Running until this Sunday, 17th November, this initiative celebrates some of the nation’s finest craft businesses and retailers, encouraging shoppers to visit and discover the best craft being made in Scotland today. From Shetland to the Solway Firth, now is the time to discover the wealth of talent on your doorstep.

Celebrating talent across Scotland

Sustainable practice, material provenance and technical excellence are key themes to be found in Scottish craft today.

We enjoy connecting with many artists and makers in our Art Words and Meet the Maker magazine features as well as in short-form documentary pieces that we feature on our Instagram. From botanical casting artist Katy Eccles and Dr Sally Goudlstone’s Seilich skincare brand to Frances Priest’s elegant ceramics and James Donald’s hand-loomed woollen clothing. Basket weaver Anna Liebmann also weaves baskets out of willow she’s grown, cropped and prepped – all with her own hands. Just wonderful.

Some Craft Week Scotland lineup highlights include the wonderful Anna Liebmann’s baskets, which are available at Coburg House in Edinburgh, and Jennifer Smith’s Seed Pod Vase made with native clays available at Wild Gorse Pottery in Glasgow. Amy People’s exquisite jewellery is also available at the Dundee Contemporary Arts retail experience.

Buy from local retailers to enrich the creative community

From beautiful displays to thoughtful selection through their specialist knowledge, Scotland’s store owners and trade buyers play a key role in bringing creative pieces into the homes of everyday people. Elegant displays and seamless delivery give customers access to refined products – better described as pieces of art, really – that inject character and colour into their spaces.

With over 2,500 makers and craft businesses scattered across the country, local retailers have become key supporters allowing visitors to discover craft talent on their doorstep and buy pieces of exceptional quality from furniture to jewellery, ceramics, textiles, glass and more.

Give the gift of craftsmanship this Christmas

Coming at the perfect time of year, Craft Week Scotland is your opportunity to give the gift of passion and craftsmanship this Christmas.

Irene Kernan, director of Craft Scotland says, “As shoppers this festive season search for more meaningful gifts, Scotland’s craft retailers are the perfect destination to discover beautiful objects handmade by skilled makers.

“Craft retail destinations provide a vital platform for the nation’s makers, and their ability to nurture and support contemporary craft makes them must-visit destinations.

“I really recommend that you seek out these spaces and with their guidance, discover all that Scottish craft has to offer. Shoppers buying Scottish craft this season will find themselves with unique pieces that are ethically made, good for the planet and for the local economy.”

Visit the Craft Week website | Follow Craft Week on Instagram