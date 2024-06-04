Edinburgh-based Jessica Buckley Interiors and Imprint Cast Founder Katy Eccles are delighted to introduce ‘Seasonal Still Life’, a unique showcase of botanical art

words Mairi Mulhern

The ‘Seasonal Still Life’ cast art collection will be showcased in the Jessica Buckley Interiors showroom on William Street, Edinburgh, for the month of June.

At Imprint Cast, Katy creates bespoke, miniature botanical casts using flowers and foliage hand-picked from her Mother’s ‘Garden of Eden’ in Fife. All of Imprint Casts’s casts are formed using the same distinctive process – and are solely handmade.

This newest collection of Katy’s botanical art is presented in a tight-knit hang, reminiscent of historical cast galleries. The subjects of the pieces themselves are based on the natural, rather than classical world.

The fresh aesthetic and instinctive sense of style in Jessica Buckley Interiors are results of a life-long passion for beautifully decorated homes and an appreciation for living in a home that you truly love. A perfect mirror to Katy’s ethos.

Backdropped by an elegant interior design, envisioned by Jessica Buckley, Katy’s collection of botanical art will pay homage to the grand collections amassed by erudite Grand Tourists of the 17th and 18th century.

Each piece boasts an intricate beauty, using the shape and form of real flowers to create heavy-weight ornaments that will look luxurious in any home. They have an elegance that could never be imitated by a machine.

Every piece has been lovingly handcrafted from start to finish, using a specialist casting process and botanicals that represent moments from nature’s four seasons.

Katy’s newest work is on display in the Jessica Buckley showroom until the end of June at:

Jessica Buckely Interiors

39-41 William St

Edinburgh

EH3 7LW

