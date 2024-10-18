SUBSCRIBE
M&S launch new collection with designer Bella Freud

The acclaimed fashion designer Bella Freud brings her signature flair and love for slogans to the vibrant new collection

words Adrianne Webster

If you’re in the market for a bold slogan roll-neck jumper to cosy up with this autumn, you might want to head down to your local M&S.

On Thursday 17th October, London-based fashion designer Bella Freud launched a new collection of womenswear in collaboration with M&S, featuring a host of bold and brilliant designs.

Knitwear, ‘quiet luxury’ tailoring and easy-to-style neutrals, each featuring a slogan statement or hint of bold colour that has become so synonymous with Bella’s signature style, make up the 27-piece capsule collection.

Designer Bella Freud in her design studio while designing the new M&S collection
Bella Freud worked in close collaboration with M&S, working on concepts in her studio and presenting final design ideas

The touches of uniformity through pinstripes and navy tones give a special nod to her inspiration for the project, which was M&S itself and the history of the brand as a high street hero in the UK.

For Bella, the indispensable piece from the collection is the suit. A look she believes is ‘transformative’ dependent on its pairing; dressed up and formalised with the tie neck shirt or dressed down with a relaxed, soft knit.

A pinstripe suit from M&S Bella Freud collection
M&S X Bella Freud Pinstripe Blazer, £129 and M&S X Bella Freud Pinstripe Skirt, £69

The daughter of the late British painted Lucian Freud, Bella’s familial flair for the arts displays itself in her eye for silhouette, colour and involvement in the design process. She worked in close collaboration with M&S on this latest collection, from conceiving concepts at the archive and sketching designs in her London studio, through to seeing the collection come to life on set during the pared-back campaign shoot.

A wool vest and shirt from M&S Bella Freud collection
M&S X Bella Freud Bow Shirt, £99 and M&S X Bella Freud Merino Rich Wool blend with Mohair Vest, £49.50

Each statement word or phrase — including ‘Divine Feminine’ and ‘Nature’ featured across the knitwear and bag designs, was hand-drawn by Bella herself and synonymous with her style, with every element considered and captured. Each word is given a life of its own through her unique approach to stroke and movement.

If any of these striking pieces take your fancy, you might want to grab your Bella Freud tote bag and head to Edinburgh or Glasgow — the collection sold out online yesterday and isn’t due to be restocked. Head to the M&S website to find out more.

 

