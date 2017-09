Ask the expert

Red is having a revival. You may need to some stealth to embrace it, however. “If you’re going to paint your entire room red, you have to be a pretty strong and committed person,” says interior designer Rachel Laxer. “Even just a punch of it can change the room entirely. It’s good to start subtly.” She suggests using accessories; such as a red cashmere throw, or a chair or lamp. “Too much of anything is just not chic.”