The Edinburgh Butter Company has officially named Maple Leaf Bakery, a home-based microbakery from Glasgow, as the winner of Scotland’s Best Croissant

Now we know; the best place to get your hands on the flakiest, fluffiest, most golden breakfast pastry is Maple Leaf Bakery in Glasgow. The Scotland’s Best Croissant competition took place on Monday the 28th of October at The Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh, with HAVN in Bridge of Allan taking second place and Patina in Edinburgh finishing third.

Each entry was carefully assessed based on shape, colour, pastry development, texture and taste.

Maple Leaf Bakery excelled among a strong field of competitors, which included renowned entrants from across Scotland such as Jeju Baked Goods, The Culinary Kiwi Bird, Kaf Coffee, Dune Bakery, The Palmerston, Station House Bakery and many more (scroll for details).

A panel of distinguished judges, including Ross Sneddon, executive pastry chef at The Balmoral; Darcie Maher, owner of Lannan Bakery; Kayleigh Turner, head pastry chef at the two Michelin-starred The Glenturret Lalique; author of “Britain’s Best Bakeries”, Milly Kenny-Ryder and Director of Edinburgh Butter Company, Chloe Black, evaluated the pastries from some of Scotland’s best bakeries.

About Maple Leaf Bakery

Based in Glasgow, Maple Leaf Bakery has built a loyal following with its wide selection of baked goods, including its award-winning croissants. Run from a small home kitchen, Maple Leaf focuses on quality over quantity, crafting small batches with a dedication to traditional techniques and quality ingredients.

The Edinburgh Butter Company proudly supplies some of Scotland’s finest bakeries, helping to showcase their exceptional talent and passion for artisanal pastry making.

Words from the winner

Rebecca Slade, owner of Maple Leaf Bakery, says how important this recognition is – especially coming from some of Scotland’s finest bakers.

“It means so much to me to win this competition, particularly as a small home-based bakery. There is so much talent and dedication to the craft among the amazing artisan bakeries we have in Scotland, which is why I’m honoured to be recognised by these incredibly skilled judges.

“I am also indebted to Edinburgh Butter Company, whose pastry butter I’ve used since the very beginning. For me, baking has always been a labour of love, and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to share that with others.”

Judge and Director of Edinburgh Butter Company Chloe Black says, “We wanted to create a special trophy for the winner to proudly display in their bakery and we are really pleased with what Olly at O&Co Blacksmiths fabricated for us.”

Kayleigh Turner, head pastry chef at the two Michelin-starred The Glenturret Lalique, adds, “All of the entries were remarkable, however, Maple Leaf’s croissant truly stood out as a clear favourite, receiving high scores across the board.”

Six other must-try bakeries

Jeju Baked Goods Victorial Road, Glasgow

Enjoy a croissant from Jeju Baked Goods for breakfast and if you feel so inclined, we highly recommend popping back at lunchtime to try one (or more) of their savoury pastry treats.

We love their blue cheese cream and roasted garlic danish topped with cumin seeds and potato roasted with olive oil and rosemary. As the team at Jeju Bakery says, it is, “Super cheesy, super flaky and super delicious. These have been flying off the shelves, so come down quick for the chance to try your own.”

Jeju Baked Goods

393 Victoria Road

Glasgow

G42 8RZ

Follow Jeju Baked Goods on Instagram

The Culinary Kiwi Bird Heath Cottage, Insch

Award-winning chef and baker Anne Keenan runs The Culinary Kiwi Bird micro-bakery in her backyard where she produces real bread, genuine sourdoughs and viennoisserie. “I absolutely love what I do,” Anne says. “And my training as a chef only serves to enhance the quality of the goods that I produce.”

Anne only uses Scottish flours from Mungoswells in North Berwick (organic white and wholewheat, light and dark ryes) and Bere Meal from Barony Mill in Orkney for her sourdoughs. “For my viennoisserie, I use the highest quality French flour from Foricher Moulins and small batch cultured Scottish butter from The Edinburgh Butter Company. My salt of choice comes from Blackthorn Sea Salt over in Ayrshire.”

The Culinary Kiwi Bird

Heath Cottage

28 Rannes Street

Insch

Aberdeenshire

AB52 6JJ

Visit The Culinary Kiwi Bird website | Follow The Culinary Kiwi Bird on Instagram

Kaf Coffee Hyndland St, Glasgow

Kaf Coffee are known for their sweet pastries and focaccia sandwiches. Open Thursday to Sunday, the humble bakery has two locations across Glasgow: Hyndland Street in the West End and Bearsden on New Kirk road.

Also a deli, they offer a delicious array of savoury dishes to take home, from their trio of mezze dips – which include creamy houmous, babaganoush and confitgarlicyog – to their fresh lamb kofte kebab kits.

Kaf Coffee

5 Hyndland St

Glasgow

G11 5QE

Visit the Kaf Coffee website | Follow Kaf Coffee on Instagram

Dune Bakery South Queensferry

Dune Bakery makes fine patisserie accessible to the everyday person with a carefully curated selection of the simpler favourites (like the croissant, of course) and richer pastries (like an almond frangipane escargot with orange and poppyseed icing) to suit every palette.

Watch out for their weekly specials that bring delight with every bite. Last weekend, we were disappointed to miss out on a beautiful crème pat pastry with blackberry jam, oat crumble and ribboned pistachio ganache – although, it has only made us more determined to drop by this weekend instead!

Dune Bakery

35b High Street

South Queensferry

EH30 9HN

Follow Dune Bakery on Instagram

Freedom Bakery, available to by at cafes across Scotland (find your nearest spot here)

The Freedom Bakery story began in 2015 when founder Matt Fountain decided to launch a food business that could create opportunities for people with convictions and who have served time.

This social enterprise bakery issues elegant breads and pastries to cafes across Glasgow and the rest of Scotland, not only filling bellies, but offering a chance at a fresh start for those going through trying times too.

Visit the Freedom Bakery website | Follow Freedom Bakery on Instagram

HAVN Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan

Open Thursday to Sunday from 8am – 4pm, this petite Bridge of Allan bakery offers refined takes on hearty pastry and cake favourites. A hit with locals and passers-through alike, you can visit HAVN for everything from savoury focaccias (we love the cheese, rosemary and red onion flavour) to sweet pecan maple buns with whiskey caramel sauce.

HAVN’s cinnamon buns are a special highlight, too.

HAVN Bakery

47A Henderson St

Bridge of Allan

Stirling

FK9 4HG

Visit the HAVN Bakery website | Follow HAVN Bakery on Instagram

For more information about the Scotland’s Best Croissant competition and the Edinburgh Butter Company, visit scotlandsbestcroissant.co.uk