Channelling the colours and textures of nature will help bring the outdoors in this autumn

These living room styles channel the colours and textures of nature, using houseplants, florals and natural materials to bring the cleansing power of the outdoors in

Rustic rules

If a distressed, country cottage vibe is what you’re after, then sticking to warm oatmeals and mustards is a smart choice. Avoid twee; introduce some quirky patterns like Vanessa Arbuthnott’s mid-century modern-inspired fabrics.

Be bold by mixing and matching textures as well; as long as the overall theme stays consistent, there is no reason not to play around with materials.

Alternatively, work in some opulence to a grander space in the form of richer fabrics like John Lewis.

The velvet sofa and chair strikes a balance between the exposed floorboards and the metallic detailing of the bar area and coffee table.

Jaded style

When creating a space that is fresh and inviting, there can be a tendency to err on the side of caution by sticking to neutral colours, with plenty of white to brighten the room.

This can be a wise move, especially if it doesn’t naturally attract sunlight throughout the day. However, it can sometimes lead to the space feeling flat and uninspiring.

Not so with these two living rooms though, where designers have chosen to inject a flash of green into the palette.

With the above, from VSP Interiors, emerald velvet cushions create a contrast against the soft white backdrop, while the ottoman makes for a subtler distinction.

Meanwhile our featured image, designed by Jo Hamilton Interiors, keeps the space simple by only adding greenery in the form of some striking plants to add a hint of colour.

Coastal vibes

The seaside aesthetic can often involve lots of pale wooden floors and seashells, but there is a more sophisticated way to incorporate ocean influences into your décor.

This impressively colour coordinated living area from Edward Bulmer Natural Paint shows that including some elegant touches – like a unique light or an artistic vase – will refine the edges of your space.