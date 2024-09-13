London Design Festival takes over England’s capital for one week, showcasing some of the country – and the world’s – finest designers and architects

This is the Homes & Interiors Scotland shortlist of the best shows to see at the London Design Festival 2024, which takes place from 14th to the 22nd of September.

Adventure with us through the Brompton Design District and Shoreditch Design Triangle to Oxo Tower Wharf and into the Green Gallery by Sugar Studio.

Guan Lee 14th September, 3:10pm

Founder of Material Architecture Lab and Bartlett School of Architecture at UCL Guan Lee will be speaking at the Global Design Forum in Please Design Responsibly: Designing a Regenerative Society, where he will be asking, ‘How can designers aid, advance and work with regenerative systems?’

Guan will also be exhibiting in The Practice of Learning in Brompton Design District alongside Attua Aparicio, Marco Campardo and Studio Glithero in Reading Design at Grymsdyke Farm in Buckinghamshire.

Attua Aparicio 14th – 22nd September

Formations in Clay Furniture is the latest exhibition from County Hall Pottery. The collection showcases diverse works from seven celebrated artists, each of whom produce large-scale functional ceramic pieces and are fascinated by exploring the limitless potential of clay.

Winner of The Ralf Saltzman Prize 2024 Attua Aparicio is one half of Silo Studio and will explore the limitless potential of clay in this collaborative exhibition. Her work will focus on the possibilities of applying craft techniques to industrial materials, such as plastic and steel.

Sarah Van Gameren 14th – 22nd September

Dutch designer and Glithero‘s Sarah Van Gameren collaborates with other up-and-coming designers in The Practice of Learning, which explores the fertile grounds of knowledge gathering, experimentation and exchange in the design process.

Green Gallery by Sugar Studio 14th – 22nd September

Explore eco-typefaces made from living organisms, blending biophilia with modern typography. Visit Sugar Studio’s pop-up shop for custom plant-based artworks, sustainable souvenirs, and more – perfect for green enthusiasts and art lovers alike.

The programme for the festival includes:

Biophilic Graphic Design Explore exclusive eco-typefaces made from living organisms, blending nature-centred biophilia with contemporary typography. See in extensive displays created especially for this show how growing graphics benefits people and the planet

Explore exclusive eco-typefaces made from living organisms, blending nature-centred biophilia with contemporary typography. See in extensive displays created especially for this show how growing graphics benefits people and the planet Meet the Designer Sugar Studio’s founder Trixi Marx is on hand to share our journey, explain our unique design processes, and discuss the far-reaching implications of our work. Come along, say hello, and consider growing graphics for your brand or home

Sugar Studio’s founder Trixi Marx is on hand to share our journey, explain our unique design processes, and discuss the far-reaching implications of our work. Come along, say hello, and consider growing graphics for your brand or home Find Local Artists at The Green Gallery Browse our vibrant pop-up shop where local artists have crafted artworks from living plants, along with sustainable cards, prints, accessories and homewares. Perfect for green enthusiasts and art lovers alike

Andu Masebo 20th September

Andu Masebo uses his experience in carpentry, metalwork and ceramics to discuss the wider systems that dictate their context beyond production as part of the Circular Design Series: Mechanics by SAP.

Michael Anastassiades 15th – 23rd September

Michael Anastassiades presents V&A project A Fountain For London, which uses sculpture to look at reducing disposable plastic bottle use by providing free drinking water. The legacy project aims to revive the drinking fountain culture that has largely disappeared from the city’s public spaces.

Fabio Hendry 14th – 22nd September

RE BAR is a new body of work by Fabio Hendry of Hot Wire Extensions, inspired by the built environment and hosted in Cromwell Place.

The collection draws from rebar nets commonly found on building sites. Rebar, alongside concrete, forms the backbone of our built environment, though it typically remains hidden within architecture. Through this work, Fabio seeks to elevate and rethink these structures and make the often overlooked, yet fundamental material visible.

Carréducker: Crafting Collectible Objects 19th September, 12pm-7pm

Founded in 2004 by Deborah Carré and James Ducker, Carréducker are award-winning independent handsewn shoemakers with a bespoke workshop and training school at the iconic Oxo Tower Wharf on London’s South Bank.

Rather than a house-style, theirs is an eclectic, magpie-approach designing shoes to suit a client’s personal style and aesthetic. They keep the traditional handsewn craft relevant and exciting with a number of different services, offering customers a wide variety of colours, leathers, detailing, styles and sole options to suit modern life.

During London Design Festival, Deborah of Carréducker will be showcasing how she designs and makes her collectible objects; alongside a display of inspiration, mood boards, work in progress and finished objects for sale.

Light in Motion 14th – 22nd September

Light in Motion is the inaugural London Design Festival exhibition for Acrylicize at The Art House and blurs the boundaries between art and design, featuring the work of 12 independent designers, artists and engineers to showcase collectible design objects, durational artworks and mesmerising installations.

Rapha 20: Past Forward 14th – 22nd September

Glancing back and moving up as we mark twenty years of performance, progress and panache.

Rapha 20: Part Forward is a celebration of Rapha’s origins and creative continuum as innovators in cycling. The show is about looking at the moments and ideas that defined Rapha – and looking forward to what the future of cycling could hold.

Ruup & Form from 14th September

Ruup & Form presents Play: Rediscover Joy and Creativity, which invites you to rediscover the joy and creativity that define our most playful moments. You can expect an eclectic mix of artists, designers, collectibles and furniture – all united by the theme of play

Bill Amberg Studio 17th – 20th September

Bill Amberg Studio proudly announces its 40th anniversary with a specially curated retrospective exhibition at the White Collar Factory, which celebrates four decades of ground-breaking innovation and pioneering projects that have established the studio as a leader in bespoke leather products, interiors and furniture.