J.S. Geddes celebrate 40 years of kitchen design excellence

J.S. Geddes celebrated their 40th anniversary with an exclusive event that included a talk from Scotland’s Home of the Year star Anna Campbell-Jones and live cookery from Ally Scott Beattie

This article was written in partnership with J.S. Geddes

We explore the history of J.S. Geddes to find out how they became one of Scotland’s finest kitchen designers.

The J.S. Geddes blueprint

Established in 1984, J.S. Geddes emerged with a singular vision: to craft and install high-quality, expertly crafted kitchens across Scotland. Over the years, the brand has evolved into a key influencer in the UK luxury kitchen market, renowned for their top-tier solutions and unparalleled dedication to customer satisfaction. “Our service is unrivalled,” they say. “Focusing firmly on our clients’ wishes, we carefully manage each step of the process to deliver outstanding results and superior customer satisfaction.”

40 years of excellence

J.S. Geddes celebrated 40 years of top-class kitchen design and customer service at an event on 29th August. The UK Kitchen Retailer of the Year 2020 welcomed friends, colleagues and partners to their showroom, presenting an enlightening Q&A with interior designer and TV star Anna Campbell-Jones.

We would like to thank all of our customers past and present for giving us the opportunity to design and install their dream kitchen and our staff for their extremely hard work, commitment and dedication to the company.

Nordic chef Ally Scott Beattie worked with Miele appliances to cook up a storm on the night, too. Ally hosted a live cooking demonstration and food tasting in one of J.S. Geddes’ Ayrshire-based show kitchens, serving up dishes that looked as beautiful as they tasted.

The demonstration was effortless and efficient – a true testament to J.S. Geddes design, where quality craftsmanship and considered, practical design matter. “Our designs are inspirational, offering their own unique atmosphere and lifestyle,” the team say. “With limitless ideas, we create truly extraordinary kitchens with maximum impact, style and functionality.”

“Our products are exceptional. Offering detail-driven design, flawless craftsmanship and innovative technology, we set the standard for high-end kitchen solutions in the UK.”

A selection of awards highlighted the fine work of some of J.S. Geddes most loyal partnerships throughout the last 40 years. Including Callerton Furniture, Poggenpohl UK and Kuhlmann Küchen.

The J.S. Geddes promise

A legacy of quality With 40 years of expertise, J.S. Geddes leads in style, innovation and choice. Their designs have evolved over time, ensuring timeless elegance and functionality

Precision craftsmanship J.S. Geddes’ kitchens offer a unique atmosphere, blending style with practicality to meet your everyday needs. Every detail is carefully considered, resulting in bespoke designs that embody creativity and passion

Exceptional service Renowned for their customer service, J.S. Geddes prioritises your wishes and tailor each project to your personal needs. The team guide you through every step of the process, from conceptualisation to installation and beyond

How to find J.S. Geddes

J.S. Geddes Studio

10 West Netherton St

Kilmarnock

Ayrshire

KA1 4BT

Visit the J.S. Geddes website | Follow J.S. Gedded on Instagram | Follow J.S. Geddes on Facebook