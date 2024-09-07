In conversation with Martel Maxwell of BBC’s Homes Under the Hammer

Martel Maxwell tells us how to make a home auction-ready, enhance buying power and what she’ll cover in her presentation at Outwith Festival this weekend in Dunfermline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outwith Festival (@outwithfestival)

What to expect at Martel Maxwell’s Outwith Festival presentation

I will be hosting a brand new event, Inspiring Homes on Your Doorstep, the final event of Outwith.

Basically, I’ll be doing what I love on Homes Under The Hammer – peeking into homes, but there’s no damp here! The nine participants I’ll be talking to have amazing homes right on our doorsteps.

They have great instagram presence and I’ll be asking what lies beneath the pictures. From renovation to finessing, their top tips, successes and low points.

When I interview people who have been successful in property – whether one renovation or a portfolio of dozens of rentals – there is always a story as to how they got there. I love finding the truth and honest answers that resonate and inspire.

I’ll also be looking for future trends, ways to save and ways to increase value. And you don’t have to remember it all – a summary will be handed out at the end, too.

What would you say is the key to creating a home that not only looks beautiful but reflects the personalities of those who live in it?

The thing that I have come to believe more and more is that if it’s your home, you can’t please everyone, so you might as well please yourself.

It’s the different properties, inside and out, that we remember.

One person’s monstrosity cold be another’s work of art. Even if you have a house that doesn’t inspire us in its exterior design, you can create beautiful spaces by putting your heart into it.

Of course, if selling on or renting out, you don’t want to paint a canary yellow feature wall! But if canary yellow is still your thing, try hanging canary drapes and throws in your rental instead.

What colours bring joy into a home?

I see a move away from whites and greys towards lovely muted blues and hues of pinks – or clean white canvases with splashes of vibrancy in furniture and at work.

Ask yourself what fits the property as well as your personality. Bring as much light into your property as possible.

I live on the East coast of Scotland between Dundee and Perth and the light is incredible. I built my own home in fields, so part of the beauty of a home can be the view you give yourself.

What can our readers to do boost the value of their home?

1. First up, what needs done?

Is the roof nearing the end of its shelf life? It might cost a chunk but it can give you an uplift in value and make your home more desirable than similar ones with missing slates. And a new roof looks great.

2. Think about future proofing your property by using renewable energy to heat and power it

We have ground source heat pump – you could think about air source and also solar panels. It also keeps bills down – an attractive proposition for a potential buyer.

3. Can you extend to add value?

Can you add a single or double story without compromising outdoor space too much – or perhaps to the side of your home? Is there a market in your area for three instead of two beds? If there is demand, it could be worth adding a bedroom.

4. Again, bringing in as much light as possible

One could write an entire book on this! Whether patio doors, a Velux in the loft – buyers seldom want a dingy house and it makes it feel bigger. Also, thinking of who your home is marketed at. If a family, make sure they could imagine themselves there – kitchen/living/dining areas all combined in one big space are fantastic for family dynamics.

What is your own favourite project – either on the telly or off – to date?

You know I love Homes Under the Hammer, but my favourite project was building the home we are in now, after moving back to Scotland from London. Was it stressful? You bet. But worth it because we have what we dreamt of.

How can you make your home auction-ready?

The thing with auctions is often they have properties listed that need a lot of work, or the seller wants a quick sale – or wouldn’t do so well on an open market. Though sometimes you get a get a gem in pristine condition! Be one of the better ones by…

1. Decluttering, refreshing and upgrading as much as your time and budget allow

Painting the front door is a first impression that can make a difference. Even small things like weeding, fixing a broken window – all things that make first impressions.

2. Don’t have any funky smells!

You might love your dogs, but new buyers may not. Flowers, bread and coffee aromas are proven to be the favourites.

3. Don’t give a buyer potential problems before they’ve even looked round

By that I mean, is there a tile missing on the roof; a crack you can’t explain? Find the explanation, mend the roof – some people want as few problems as possible and if there are big issues, that could reflect in interest and offers.

What’s the best part about working on Homes Under the Hammer?

For my first Hammer home eight years ago, I was six months pregnant, wearing open toed sandals and my best dress. I stepped over the threshold of a two-bed semi in the Midlands and crunched on a fossilised rat. I soon learnt boots and study shoes (and big coats in winter) are the way forward! But the worst of homes are exciting because the transformation is all the greater.

Anyway, the best things are the team – those behind the scenes I rarely see but talk to lots, who look after travel and all sorts. And of course, the genius song-curators and the crew I work with and have a laugh with every episode – no matter the property.

I also love the warmth viewers have for the show. I will never tire of being stopped in Tesco – usually after filming and grabbing a sandwich in places all over the UK – by someone who loves the show, with a huge grin, asking whatever happened to the buyer in Wales – “you know, the woman with the fringe and the damp patch”.

Catch Martel onstage at Outwith Festival on 8th September 2024 at 7pm at The Royal British Legion in Dunfermline

Click below for more Outwith Festival news.