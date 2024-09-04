Gemma Bertolotto discusses home decoration and DIY at Outwith Festival

Interior designer and influencer Gemma Bertolotto is to take to the Outwith Festival stage to share DIY advice – whether you’re just beginning your home renovation journey or are well on your way to creating your dream home

Gemma Bertolotto is a residential and commercial interior designer and DIY home influencer who featured on Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024 with her grand yet playful Grade B Listed Aberdeenshire home (in case you need to refresh your memory, it was the one with the beautiful blue front door). She’s about to present two unmissable shows at Outwith Festival to help you execute DIY projects at home with minimal mistakes and (hopefully) no expensive mishaps.

Though a versatile design professional, Gemma’s style at home is playful, light-hearted and fuelled by her desire to create spaces that not only look good but function well for her children and evoke happiness every time she walks into a room.

In conversation with the designer, she told us that creating a home you can be proud of is about more than buying the latest furniture and keeping up with trends – actually, that’s not what home decor and DIY are about at all.

She believes in finding beauty in pieces of furniture that have a story and handmaking the small details where possible. “I’ve had some incredible DIY fails over the years – especially when it comes to structural projects,” she laughs. “But that’s the beauty of DIY – you learn with every project and what you create only gets better over time.

“I am overjoyed to look at my home and not only be happy with how it looks but to know that each element was sourced and made with care. That’s what real character in a home is – and people can feel that the minute they step through the door.”

For more advice, make sure to head along to her Outwith Festival shows. Find out more below.

What to expect

Gemma is running two workshops: ‘How to DIY your home with no budget’ and ‘How to tackle the first building block of interior design – the mood board’.

The designer has told us before about what it takes to transform a home on a smaller budget – and why that shouldn’t impede your ability to make your home beautiful. These talks are sure to be packed with useful advice for experience DYI-ers and newcomers alike.

The need-to-knows

1. Learn How to Moodboard

2. How to DIY your home with no budget