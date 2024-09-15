Emotional design: the power of prioritising feeling over function

Emotional design is simple: pick items that make you happy first and asses their functionality and how they fit into your home later

According to Edinburgh-based interior designer and founder of SE Interiors Salsabil El-awaisi, designing with emotional impact in mind is essential for creating spaces that resonate with people on a deeper level. She explains that the emotional design process, in the context of interiors, can be broken down into four key elements: shape and form, colour, materials and pattern.

Shape and form

“The shapes and forms within a space,” Salsabil explains, “can influence how people feel and interact within it.

“Soft, rounded shapes often evoke a sense of comfort and relaxation, while angular shapes can convey energy and dynamism. Balancing these shapes ensures a harmonious environment that supports both functionality and emotional well-being.”

Colour

“Colours have profound psychological effects, influencing mood and emotions. Warm tones like reds and yellows can create a cozy and inviting atmosphere, while cool tones such as blues and greens promote calmness and serenity. Careful selection and combination of colour can evoke specific feelings or enhance desired atmospheres within a space.”

Materials

“The choice of materials affects both the visual and tactile experience of a space. Natural materials like wood and stone provide warmth and a connection to nature, fostering a sense of grounding and authenticity. Smooth, sleek materials like glass and metal can convey modernity and sophistication. Integrating diverse textures adds depth and sensory richness, enhancing the overall emotional appeal of the design.”

Pattern

“Patterns add visual interest can influence the perceived scale and movement within a space. Bold, geometric patterns can energize a room, while subtle, organic patterns can create a sense of tranquillity. Strategic use of patterns can direct attention, create focal points, and contribute to the overall ambiance of a space.”

Visit the SE Interiors website | Follow SE Interiors on Instagram

Explore more about the emotional design process in our Designer Spotlight interview with Salsabil El-awaisi, where she discusses the importance of using your heart as well as your head when renovating period properties.