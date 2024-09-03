One field, one harvest, one diamond rye, 10 months in the making – Belvedere is redefining what vodka can be with its newest release, Belvedere 10

Belvedere, the luxury vodka announces the release of a new icon: Belvedere 10, a vodka of flawless character. Taste, vision and mastery collide as this singular spirit, encased in a striking, sculpted bottle that demands attention, delivers a statement of opulence and standout liquid brilliance.

The bottle stands at an extravagant ten levels tall, in tribute to the liquid’s meticulous 10-step creation process. The white hue of the bottle reflects the spirit’s purity, while its chiselled facets give a diamond-like sparkle – a nod to the precious organic diamond rye used to make the spirit.

Such an uncompromising new release demands a standout premiere. And it is fitting that House of Gods, Glasgow, with its towering opulence across five floors, will showcase the new spirit.

The making of Belvedere 10

10 is made annually in small batches from one rye, one farm, one field, one harvest, with a meticulous 10-step creation process:

Rye selection Heritage organic Dankowskie Diamond rye is chosen for its nuanced and refined character. The rye is planted in August, in one field of the Bartężek estate, in Poland’s Masurian Lake District and cultivated using organic and biodynamic practices, nurtured by snow and sun.

Harvest Around a year after planting, the rye is harvested.

Heating The annual batch of rye is gently heated over fire with water to produce a mash full of character.

Fermentation In the distillery, Belvedere uses a unique distiller’s yeast and enzymes to help create a rye spirit packed with flavour.

Quadruple distillation Harnessing the energy of fire, small-batch distillation through copper columns is used to elevate the character, depth and dimension of the rye.

Filtration Every drop passes through natural cellulose filters, designed to retain the spirit’s clarity and brightness, while enhancing flavour.

Resting The spirit is rested for 10 months to enhance and develop smoothness.

You are invited

In a Scottish exclusive, the taste-savvy public are invited to enjoy this exciting new release at a launch event tomorrow, Wednesday 4th September, between 8pm and 10pm.

Capturing the unedited, uncompromising mood of modern culture, the launch at House of Gods will be an unapologetically bold affair with the hotel’s cocktail lounge welcoming game-changers and scene-setters from the worlds of music, food and drink.

Soundtracking the premiere will be a DJ set from charismatic musician and artist Anna Acquroff.

Belvedere 10 will serve cocktails curated by Ryan Chetiyawardana aka Mr Lyan, one of the world’s most influential bartenders and operators of the modern era. If there’s an individual award for innovation, he’s won it.

The cocktail menu includes:

Belvedere 10 over ice with caviar bump

The Luxury Martini Belvedere 10, dry vermouth, olive

Polska 75 Belvedere 10, lemon, sugar, Moet & Chandon

All above are £15 per serve.

