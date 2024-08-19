Did you know that the scent of your home can impact its selling power?

According to experts, the scent of your home can enhance its likelihood of selling – this is what fragrances to put in your home to entice buyers

Studies by scientists at King’s College London and the National Library of Medicine has revealed that, “Using ambient scent can enhance wellbeing in the multisensory built environment, settling nerves and bringing calm to those who enter a space – improving the overall need to stay in said space.”

Fragrance expert and co-founder of Stirlingshire-based Candle Shack Cheryl Maclean says that the scent of your home not only makes every guest feel welcome and comfortable, but can boost the chances of a successful sale, if that’s what you’re looking for.

Cheryl continues, “Your sense of smell is linked to memory and emotions, so your home smelling welcoming and fresh will make visitors feel at home and keep your property at the front of their minds, whilst also helping to convince potential buyers to seal the deal on a purchase. As you can imagine, unpleasant odours can immediately turn buyers off!”

Property expert Beth Wilson, who works at Corum Property, explains that the smell of your home can be just as important as staging it. “Your senses shouldn’t be underestimated. Smell is an incredibly powerful sense when it comes to selling a home. You are creating an inviting atmosphere that resonates with buyers from the moment they walk through the door.”

Furthermore, “A home that smells pleasant stands out among listings as it leaves a memorable impression – buyers might choose a home that feels and smells right over another, even if the other has similar features.”

Ultimately, the goal is to curate an environment of warmth and serenity that will make every visitor feel content. This is how to make your home smell so nice that potential buyers can’t resist signing the dotted line

Scents for your hallway

Ideally, you want to strike a balance between a welcoming fragrance that invites people in and an impact an impactful one that you smell the moment you step through the door.

Reed diffusers are especially useful for hallways during a property viewing because they are subtle and as much a decorative piece as they are functional. It’s trendy to have reed diffusers in the home – and they filter out just enough fragrance as not to overwhelm.

Try refreshing woodland scents and garden aromas like fresh grass and basil or ocean-inspired formulas.

Scents for your living room

Match scents to the occasion, or time of year, and avoid anything overpowering. Experiment with fresh linen or sweet vanilla to create a calm ambience, or for something a little more intense, try wild rhubarb or white jasmine.

Scents for your bedroom

The bedroom needs relaxing scents that encourage sleep and serenity. Lavender is probably the most popular scent when it comes to encouraging a good night’s rest, so that’s a great place to start.

Scents for your bathroom

When searching for the perfect bathroom all-natural candle, think about what you like to smell in a spa treatment, poolside or sauna setting. We recommend top notes of eucalyptus, which provides a crisp, invigorating, green scent and is associated with clearing congestion.

These refreshing scents will calm the viewers as soon as they step through the door, leaving absolutely no space for any unwanted or unruly smells.

Scents for your kitchen

“Smells like coffee and fresh bread can help potential buyers imagine themselves living in the home; making coffee in the morning, baking bread of a Sunday afternoon… It’s tapping into the emotions that matters,” says Cheryl.

