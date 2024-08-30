Experience the first two episodes of BBC’s Designing the Hebrides before anyone else in an exclusive Glasgow screening and Q&A

Stunning locations, logistical headaches and more… Interior design master and presenter of Scotland’s Home of the Year Banjo Beale returns to Designing the Hebrides for a second series, breathing new life into various homes and businesses across the Scottish islands.

This award-winning show has previously taken viewers from colourful ports on the Isle of Mull to crumbling, yet charming, bothies on the Isle of Ulva. Contending with everything from tricky logistics and classically bad Scottish weather, Banjo and the construction team will go above and beyond once again to transform hopeless properties into beautiful homes.

A truly heart-warming and cosy show (despite some tricky weather), Designing the Hebrides does justice to historical surroundings with panning drone shots of the wilderness and surrounding beaches as well as high-definition views of clouds that cushion mossy hills. It is the perfect autumn watch. But be careful, though – you might just want to snap up a charming albeit crumbly Hebridean property for yourself…

A special preview screening of the first two episodes, followed by a Q&A with Banjo, will be held at Cottiers in Glasgow on 10th September 2024. You can expect a fun evening as Banjo shares stories about the Hebridean design challenges he faced in making this new series.

Reserve your spot at the Designing the Hebrides premier here. Tickets will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis.

