Art

Scottish craftmanship shines in first Slancha exhibition ‘Under One Roof’

Slancha Under One Roof exhibition at Stallan Brand
IMAGE | Findlay MacDonald

Slancha, the design platform founded by young designers Harvey and Findlay, are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated ‘Under One Roof’ exhibition

This unique showcase from Slancha  features the works of 14 talented designers and makers from across Scotland, taking place at Stallan Brand’s gallery space from July 6th – August 16th, 2024.

The creative duo behind Slancha, Harvey and Findlay, are known for their fresh perspectives and innovative designs. The pair have hand-selected pieces that reflect the diversity and quality of contemporary Scottish furniture and homeware.

Under One Roof in the evening sun, Stallan Brand, Slancha
IMAGE | Findlay MacDonald

Exhibitors include Ruth Elizabeth Jones, Calum Bettison, Charlie Myatt, James Grossman, Neal Cameron, Nicholas Davis, Rory Davidson, SHY Design Studio and many more.

Highlights of the Exhibition

  • Diverse Range of Designs From sleek, modern furniture to traditional handcrafted homeware and sculptures, the exhibition will showcase a wide array of styles and techniques, ensuring something for every design enthusiast
  • Emerging Talents The exhibition features 14 designers and makers, many of whom are emerging talents in the design world. This is a unique opportunity to discover and support up-and-coming Scottish artists
  • Tactile Engagement Visitors will have the chance to interact directly with the works, experiencing the different textures and materials firsthand. This hands-on approach invites attendees to explore the seamless integration of art and functionality, providing a uniquely tactile experience

“We’re incredibly excited to bring together such a talented group of designers under one roof,” says Harvey. “This exhibition is a celebration of unique design languages, creativity and craftsmanship found in Scotland. We can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Handcrafted homeware in Under One Roof exhibit in Glasgow
IMAGE | Findlay MacDonald

Findlay adds, “Each piece tells a story and reflects the unique vision of its creator. ‘Under One Roof’ is not just an exhibition; it’s an exploration of the rich design heritage of Scotland and its future.”

We visited Under One Roof to see the intricate craftmanship of these pieces for ourselves – and it was wonderful. We recommend dropping by Stallan Brand in Glasgow’s Southside before August 16th to see work from some of Scotland’s most talented furniture makers.

Visit the Slancha website | Follow Slancha on Instagram

Head to our Instagram to watch our reel, which shows the details of Under One Roof. Or learn more about Scottish art in our interview painter with Emily Powell.

Emily Powell’s new art show explores the true spirit of the Hebrides

