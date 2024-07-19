Slancha, the design platform founded by young designers Harvey and Findlay, are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated ‘Under One Roof’ exhibition

This unique showcase from Slancha features the works of 14 talented designers and makers from across Scotland, taking place at Stallan Brand’s gallery space from July 6th – August 16th, 2024.

The creative duo behind Slancha, Harvey and Findlay, are known for their fresh perspectives and innovative designs. The pair have hand-selected pieces that reflect the diversity and quality of contemporary Scottish furniture and homeware.

Exhibitors include Ruth Elizabeth Jones, Calum Bettison, Charlie Myatt, James Grossman, Neal Cameron, Nicholas Davis, Rory Davidson, SHY Design Studio and many more.

Highlights of the Exhibition

Highlights of the Exhibition

Diverse Range of Designs

Emerging Talents The exhibition features 14 designers and makers, many of whom are emerging talents in the design world. This is a unique opportunity to discover and support up-and-coming Scottish artists

Tactile Engagement Visitors will have the chance to interact directly with the works, experiencing the different textures and materials firsthand. This hands-on approach invites attendees to explore the seamless integration of art and functionality, providing a uniquely tactile experience

“We’re incredibly excited to bring together such a talented group of designers under one roof,” says Harvey. “This exhibition is a celebration of unique design languages, creativity and craftsmanship found in Scotland. We can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Findlay adds, “Each piece tells a story and reflects the unique vision of its creator. ‘Under One Roof’ is not just an exhibition; it’s an exploration of the rich design heritage of Scotland and its future.”

We visited Under One Roof to see the intricate craftmanship of these pieces for ourselves – and it was wonderful. We recommend dropping by Stallan Brand in Glasgow’s Southside before August 16th to see work from some of Scotland’s most talented furniture makers.

