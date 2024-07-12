Meet the Maker: Rachel Sophia, knitted textiles designer

Rachel Sophia handcrafts sustainable knitted homeware in her Glasgow-based studio, using creativity and precision to make pieces that are as stylish as they are unique

You might think the process is purely creative, but designing knitted textiles requires a deep understanding of geometry and pattern calculations,” Rachel begins.

“It is intricate and often mathematical. I have learned that knitting demands a constant balance between artistry and engineering.”

The strategy behind the art

Creating a new textile involves not only selecting colours and yarns but also considering the tensile strength, elasticity and drape of the material. That way, Rachel can ensure the final product is both aesthetically pleasing and functional.

“To me,” she explains, “this blend of creativity and technical precision is a fascinating aspect of knitted textile design. I studied textile design at Glasgow School of Art (GSA) and graduated last May with first-class honours. We had the opportunity to explore all four disciplines (knit, weave, print, embroidery) before specialising in one.”

Rachel started with knitting and instantly fell in love with the process, “Even though I was hopeless at the start!”

A stumbled-upon love

The concept of taking a cone of yarn and producing fabric fascinated the young designer. “There was no debate; I knew this was what I wanted to specialise in. As a young person, there is pressure to figure out what you’re meant to do.”

It didn’t come straight away for Rachel and she spent a lot of time trying to force paths that weren’t right for her. “When I finally found something that sparked enjoyment and ease, I knew I was on the right path. It can be rare to find something you love to do and are passionate about.”

“Once you find that feeling of purpose,” Rachel considered, “you follow it unknowingly until you end up where you’re meant to be.” The last few years have been filled with a lot of hard work and commitment, yet straight after graduation, the maker set up her own knitted textiles business, Rachel Sophia Studio.

Exploring the boundaries of classic textile design

“At the moment, I am exploring the boundaries of knitting. I create unusual and organic forms emitting a warming glow that soften spaces. My approach is always experimental; I work to create organic shapes and silhouettes that will delicately balance form and function. Thanks to the amount of inspiration on social media, I think we’re in a period of time that invites you to experiment with any creative outlet.”

Finding balance amongst the busyness

“I do my best to find a balance and, more than anything, not to compare myself to others.” Creativity is not a competition; it takes time and courage. Not being influenced too much by what people think keeps Rachel’s imagination alive. “I hope I can inspire others, too.”

Focusing on sustainability in the face of mass consumerism

“I feel it is my responsibility to incorporate sustainability into my practice the best way I can. This includes using dead-stock yarn (excess or surplus yarn that remains unused by knitwear manufacturers). Repurposing deadstock yarn allows this sustainably-minded designer more opportunity to produce unique and exclusive colour combinations.”

The inimitable beauty of knitting

“The beauty of knitting is that you really do have to be present and in the moment. I use a hand-powered Dubied machine to create all my pieces; it is really just me and the machine. I manipulate every stitch by hand and listen to what the machine needs, altering the tension accordingly.

“I am very grateful that I don’t need to spend vast amounts of time in front of a screen.”

This is a condensed version of our full interview with Rachel Sophia, which you can find in our most recent issue. Get your hands on a copy here.