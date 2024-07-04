Semple Begg, the garden and landscape design studio behind the Dior Cruise 2025 show, are celebrating ten years of award-winning work

words Mairi Mulhern

Powered by passion and an endless love for the natural world, designers Susan Begg and Nicola Semple seek to create spaces that not only delight the eye but stand the test of time, too.

Their award-winning international garden and landscape design studio, Semple Begg, is celebrating its 10th anniversary following two especially impressive projects.

If you didn’t already know, Semple Begg was the studio behind the beautifully-executed floral designs for the Dior Cruise 2025 show at Drummond Castle in the heart of Perthshire. “Our relationship has been a key strength in developing our international practice,” the founders Susan and Nicola say.

For the first Dior show in Scotland since 1955, they planted nearly 10,000 plants in Drummond Castle’s Listed gardens and grounds. The striking yet elegant design seamlessly echoed the drama and cultural significance of creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s collection.

Both Susan and Nicola eagerly describe the Dior project as a career highlight. Susan says, “Working for Dior, being part of the multi-talented team of artisans and creatives that helped Maria Grazia bring her vision to Drummond Castle was simply incredible.”

Susan smiles and says, “People all around the world are watching Dior, so you bring everything you’ve got. You live and breathe the project – every plant, every detail. It’s a hard one to come down from. I think we’re both still dreaming about it.”

Just as well then that the celebrations continue as another of their award-winning gardens, the Teapot Trust’s Elsewhere Garden, gets scooped up and relocated to its new home in the grounds of the Royal Hospital for Children Glasgow.

A celebratory event took place on June 20th for young patients and their families to mark the official opening for this RHS Chelsea Flower Show-winning garden.

Bringing a Chelsea gold medal winning garden back to Glasgow is something Semple Begg are immensely proud of. “Leading a public project that is going to have a long-lasting impact is a huge privilege,” says Nicola.

“But ultimately, what we are most proud of and gives us the most satisfaction is knowing the garden will be looked after going forward.”

“The hospital board had the foresight to invest in the garden’s future, ensuring it will be well-maintained by Shiona Blackie, a fantastic gardener, and her volunteers.”

Their roots may be in Scotland but their work has bloomed across the globe, from England, Switzerland and France to the United States. The plan is to continue growing over the next decade – just as strongly as the first.

