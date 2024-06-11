- ADVERTISEMENT -

June signals the arrival of good weather and a roster of exciting events around Scotland

curated and written by Adrianne Webster

It’s officially summer (someone please inform the sun!) and with daylight hours extending well into the evening, there’s more opportunity to get out there and do things.

Foodies will love the restaurant openings and chef’s tables on offer this month, while culture vultures can enjoy their pick of art exhibitions, furniture shows and garden tours. Yes, there’s a wealth of exciting goings-on around Scotland this June, highlighting perfectly the wealth of creativity, talent and passion we’re lucky enough to enjoy here.

Here are just some of the events we’re looking forward to this month…

Events in Edinburgh this June 2024

Eat at Six by Nico’s new Edinburgh West End restaurant

When: Open from this month

Where: 39A Queensferry Rd, Edinburgh EH2 4RA

Six Company plough ahead with their attempt at world culinary domination as they open another two restaurants, a new addition to Edinburgh’s swanky West End and the introduction of their new concept cocktail bar that aims to reinvent the traditional bar experience by combining multisensory, mixology and storytelling, Somewhere by Nico.

Diners can expect signature elevated dishes and elegant surroundings from Six by Nico‘s new West End restaurant. The brand’s current Six by Nico location on Hanover Street remains open to guests, too, offering two city locations for diners.

Book your table on the Six by Nico website.

Head to artist Gillian Henshaw’s open studio

When: Saturday 22nd – Sunday 23rd June, from 10am-6pm

Where: 52 Craigleith View, Edinburgh, EH4 3JY

The artist Gillian Henshaw is offering a rare opportunity to see her working studio and view her new and studio sale pieces this month at her Edinburgh studio.

A keen gardener and visitor to the Chelsea Flower Show, the vibrancy and the joy-giving properties of flowers and gardens are an integral part of her work. Visitors to her exhibition weekend can get a first-hand experience of her inspirations, with the works being shown in her garden space (weather permitting, of course!).

For more information, head to Gillian’s website.

Enjoy Gleneagles Townhouse’s new Martini Lounge

When: Launching on June 17th

Where: Gleneagles Townhouse, 39 St Andrews Square, Edinburgh, EH2 2AD

Ever wondered what the Townhouse’s members-only The Telling Rooms is like inside? Well ponder no longer, as the doors are being opened to the public this June with the launch of their exciting new Martini Lounge.

Working with the artisan gin brand, Seven Crofts Gin from The Highland Liquor Company, for seven nights only, the Telling Room will be transformed into a pop-up bar, serving a short menu of martinis, complete with a garnish station for personalising a perfect serve.

The expert bar team at Gleneagles Townhouse, led by drinks guru Stef Anderson, have created a short but sweet martini menu including the Gimlet, using house-made lime cordial and cucumber bitters, the Gibson Martini with Noilly Prat Vermouth, Seven Crofts Gin and your choice of pickle, The Classic with either Ketel One Vodka, Reyka Vodka or Seven Crofts Gin with a choice of dry, wet, clean or dirty and finally the Hazelnut Espresso Martini, combining X Muse Vodka, hazelnut and coffee.

And to soak up all that booze, there’s a fully-stocked ‘garnish station’ of chive oil, blue cheese-stuffed olive and balsamic onions. More substantial snacks include salt and pepper crackers, almonds and olives, as well as freshly-baked bread to soak up all that delicious oil.

Spaces available on a first-come, first-served basis. Book here.

New Town Art Month

When: From 6th June

Where: Various locations around Edinburgh. See website for details

With the sun out and the weather heating up, it’s the perfect time to take to the streets and soak up some art. New Town Art Month, taking place over the month of June, offers the opportunity to enjoy paintings, sculpture, decorative arts, ceramics and bronze editions around the capital, with events taking place in selected galleries, too.

NT Art Month features some of the very best galleries in the New Town and around Edinburgh, highlighting international and home-grown Scottish artists alongside prodigious emerging talent.

For more information, head to the New Town Art Month website.

Chippendale School Graduate Exhibition

When: 13th-15th June

Where: Myreside Grange, Cockles Brae, Haddington EH41 4JA

The Chippendale International School of Furniture will be hosting its eagerly-anticipated Graduate Exhibition & Fine Furniture Sale this month, presenting an opportunity to view and buy fine furniture crafted by this year’s graduating cohort of talented makers.

The school is renowned for its reputation in producing some of the world’s most talented and skilled woodworkers. Among the spotlighted makers is Kevin Tronel from France whose matching pair of mid-century easy chairs and vinyl record cabinet (pictured above), both made from oak, are a perfect example of the joy in putting a contemporary twist on a traditional style.

For more information, head to the Chippendale School of Furniture’s website.

Events in Glasgow this June 2024

Head to Laings’ newly opened watch workshop

Where: 70 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 3JE

The Scottish luxury jeweller Laings will unveil their multi-million pound new watch workshop at Rowan House on Glasgow’s bustling Buchanan Street this June.

Offering an exclusive showroom spanning two floors of retail space, the new addition to Buchanan Street brings with it Scotland’s only Rolex approved watch service centre and luxury offering of brands including TAG Heuer, Patek Philippe and more.

The family-owned jewellery brand are renowned for their commitment to style and expert craftmanship, and this stylish new investment into Glasgow’s main shopping street helps cement the city as the place to shop for luxury timepieces.

Head to the Laings website for more information.

Celebrate Pride Month at The Corset Club

When: Throughout June

Where: The Jacobean Bldg, 49-53 Virginia Street, Glasgow G1 1TS

Where better to celebrate Pride Month this June than at Scotland’s only LGBTQ+ venue, The Corset Club? The stylish new addition to Glasgow’s Merchant City is open seven days a week, with cabaret, drag and comedy performances to entertain, alongside killer cocktails and drinks from the expert team of bartenders and front of house.

The club prides itself (no pun intended!) on being accessible and inclusive, and aims to foster a space where people of all identities and backgrounds can come togehter and celebrate culture. It also features large format menus, light sensitivity glasses and accessible toilets and bar servery to make the venue as accessible as possible.

Follow The Corset Club on Instagram for updates on its Pride Month celebrations.

Imagine Peace at the Glasgow Women’s Library Peace Arbour

When: 1st June to 31st August

Where: Glasgow Women’s Library, 23 Landressy St, Bridgeton, Glasgow G40 1BP

Absorb works from Yoko Ono, Reiko Goto Collins and Zana Araki at the East End’s Women’s Library this month, as the artists take over an abandoned space opposite the library as a space to reflect and meet.

A Yoko Ono Wish Tree will be at the heart a garden, providing a space for visitors to write their own wishes and hopes and attach to the tree. In these troubling times, this reflective study on peace is a must-see exhibition.

For more details, head to the Glasgow Women’s Library website.

Do a walking history tour at Glasgow Green

When: Sunday Strolls between 2-4pm on 16th and 23rd June

Where: Glasgow Green, Greendyke St, Saltmarket, Glasgow G1 5DB

Glasgow Green & Grey | Walks by Design will share some fascinating stories of people and places from in and around the Green and ask how designs in the city can help all citizens thrive.

Restricted tickets available — book your place here.

Events in Perthshire this June 2024

Enjoy a luxe Sunday brunch at Gleneagles

When: 12-3pm on 30th of June and the last Sunday of every month thereafter

Where: The Birnam, Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder, Perthshire PH3 1NF

When it comes to luxury with a capital L, you can’t go wrong with The Gleneagles Hotel. They’re currently offering a delicious brunch on the last Sunday of every month in the relaxed but elegant The Birnam restaurant. Chef Callum Roberts leads the charge in the kitchen, blending traditional Scottish cuisine with classic Italian flavours. The result? Dishes like Venetian duck ragu, crab spaghetti, Highland Wagyu and ricotta and lemon ravioli. Sign us up.

For bookings, head to the Gleneagles website.

Events in Dumfries and Galloway this June 2024

When: Dates throughout June

Where: Dabton House, Thornhill, Dumfries & Galloway DG3 5AR

Located within the Queensberry Estate, just ten minutes from Drumlanrig Castle, hides the stunning Dabton House. Renowned for its immacultate gardens, you can now enjoy a tour of them throughout the month of June.

These tours will be led by Head Gardener John Candlish and provide an opportunity to explore the beautiful gardens of this historic family home on a limited number of dates.

After the tour, enjoy refreshments and home baking inside the stunning manor house, where you can admire the interior of the house and learn more about its history.

Tickets at £25 pp. Book your place via the Dabton House website.