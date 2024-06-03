- ADVERTISEMENT -

NT Art Month will take over independent galleries in Edinburgh’s New Town for the entire month of June, showcasing Scotland’s finest creators

words Mairi Mulhern

Edinburgh’s New Town (the home of NT Art Month) is rich with art and design history that dates back to the 18th century. Its architecture reflects the neoclassical style of the era, with the uniformity and use of classical elements making it one of the finest examples of Georgian architecture and urban planning in the world.

This year, NT Art Month exhibitions will give a nod to this classic Georgian design and emulate Edinburgh’s modern charm by supporting long-standing independent galleries and artists of the area. Here are a few highlights – find the full list of galleries here.

&Gallery

Artist Emily Moore will take the spotlight at &Gallery with her multi-layered landscape paintings. She uses an amalgamation of personal images – usually photographs taken on her own travels – and directly weaves them into wooden panels. Moore builds her paintings, layer upon layer, masking and cutting out the most intricate patterns.

&Gallery is open Wednesday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 10am-4pm.

Visit the &Gallery website | Follow &Gallery on Instagram | Follow &Gallery on Facebook

The Scottish Gallery

The Scottish Gallery will host ‘Amongst the Trees’, a curation of indoor and outdoor sculpture celebrating the work of Scottish-based sculptor Andrea Geile. Alongside Geile’s work will be a contemporary, vintage and historical curation of artworks celebrating nature and our environment.

The Scottish Gallery is open Tuesday-Friday 11am-6pm and Saturday 11am-2pm.

Visit The Scottish Gallery website | Follow The Scottish Gallery on Instagram | Follow The Scottish Gallery on Facebook

Powderhall Bronze Editions

Featured artist James Howden will be showcasing a new body of sculptural work, highlighting political and social tensions in the public domain. His pieces use humour to explore societal issues including violence, war, and consumer culture.

Powderhall Bronze Editions is open Wednesday-Sunday 12pm-4pm.

Visit Powderhall Bronze Editions website | Follow Powderhall Bronze Editions on Instagram

The Fine Art Society

‘Gerald Laing: Myth & Muse – The Cult of Celebrity’ is the main event at The Fine Art Society for NT Art Month this year. Drawing together work from 1962 to 2011 (the year of Laing’s death), the exhibition includes oils, bronzes, prints and preparatory drawings.

The Fine Art Society is open Monday-Friday 10-6pm and Saturday 11-2pm.

Visit The Fine Art Society website | Follow The Fine Art Society on Instagram | Follow The Fine Art Society on Facebook

Open Eye Gallery

Here, you will see two concurrent exhibitions from artists Kirsty Wither and Chris Bushe RSW. ‘A Layered View’ is Wither’s exhibition and will be an enhanced and colourful exploration of traditional subject matters. Chris Bushe will present a new series of recent paintings that reflect his fascination for the Hebridean islands – especially Islay, Mull and Iona.

Open Eye Gallery is open Monday 12pm-4pm and Tuesday-Saturday 10am-4pm.

Visit the Open Eye Gallery website | Follow Open Eye Gallery on Instagram | Follow Open Eye Gallery on Facebook

Atelier Gallery

Catch ‘The Importance of Being Small’ exhibition at Atelier Gallery. This collection of small paintings will highlight the significant impact that something small can have on you – especially when paired with creative framing techniques.

Atelier Gallery is open Monday 12pm-4pm and Tuesday-Saturday 10am-4pm.

Visit the Atelier Gallery website | Follow Atelier Gallery on Instagram | Follow Atelier Gallery on Facebook

Art in Healthcare

A new addition this year, Art in Healthcare works closely with professional Scottish artists to bring brightness and creativity into health and social care environments – the idea being to make them more friendly, welcoming, and stimulating for patients, visitors and staff.

For the NT Art Month’s launch night, Art in Healthcare will be open at 18 York Place for collection tours and an opportunity to meet the team. They will also host events across the festival.

Visit the Art in Healthcare website | Follow Art in Healthcare on Instagram | Follow Art in Healthcare on Facebook

NT Art Month’s opening night is on Thursday 6th June, from 6pm–8.30pm. The festival will be held from Friday 7th to Sunday 30th June.

