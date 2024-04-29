The iconic five-star hotel has always been emblematic of glamour and luxury

words Adrianne Webster

Calling all lovers of Scotland’s ‘Glorious Playground’… from the 8th of May, you’ll be able to buy a copy of a new book celebrating 100 years of the iconic Gleneagles Hotel.

The weighty new book, published in collaboration with Rizzoli, takes a look over the past century at the five-star hotel in Auchterarder, showcasing how, from its beginning, the hotel has radiated the effervescence of the Roaring Twenties, and how today, the spirit of glamorous gatherings past lives on across the estate.

From its plush pink powder room to the moody American bar, each element of the hotel’s personality will be captured in this gorgeous new book.

Since opening its doors a century ago, Gleneagles has remained one of the world’s most iconic luxury hotels and sporting estates. When first opened in 1924 it was dubbed the “Riviera of the Highlands” and quickly claimed its place among the greatest leisure destinations in the world and over the years, the hotel has welcomed iconic stars of stage and screen, such as Sean Connery and Rita Hayworth.

The book explores important moments from the past 100 years, including a showstopping fashion show from Christian Dior in the ‘50s and The Gleneagles Agreement in the ‘70s, as well as more modern highlights like the G8 Summit and Ryder Cup, both hosted at Gleneagles, and the now annual Gleneagles Garden Party.

Now, a hundred years on, its beauty, lure, and reputation for world-class hospitality remain unparalleled. Today, the spirit of glamourous gatherings past lives on, among many other pursuits, such as falconry, clay pigeon shooting, horse riding, golf, or simply soaking up the views of the majestic Glendevon while watching croquet on the front lawn.

That sense of heritage married with the outdoors is evident on the book’s stunning front cover — perfect for adding a splash of Scottish countryside charm to your coffee tables and reading nooks.

Gleneagles: Stories from the Glorious Playground will be available to purchase in the Gleneagles Retail Arcade, as well as all good book shops in store and online from the 8 May 2024