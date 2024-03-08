Clive Christian Interiors returns to Edinburgh with new showroom

Renowned for opulent luxury and craftmanship, the new Clive Christian Interiors showroom is an anticipated addition to Scotland’s thriving design scene

words Adrianne Webster

In a grand return to its Scottish roots, Clive Christian Interiors proudly unveils its newest showroom nestled in the heart of Edinburgh, rekindling a relationship with the city that dates back to 1989.

“Edinburgh is where I was born, where my father started the business, and where many of my dearest memories are,” says director David Harrison, on the decision to open in Edinburgh. “It’s a real mecca for interior design so we are delighted to be back, and excited for what the future holds.”

The opening of the elegant space – one of three major openings for 2024 – at 14 Braid Road, Morningside, marks a pivotal expansion to the east coast, complementing the brand’s existing presence in Glasgow.

Renowned for opulent luxury and impeccable British craftsmanship, Clive Christian Interiors showcases not only its iconic statement designs but also introduces a contemporary flair through its latest collections in the new Edinburgh showroom.

What to expect from the new Clive Christian Interiors showroom

Upon entering, you’re greeted by an architectural kitchen crafted with hand-selected Smoked Walnut timber and hand-painted cabinetry. In a slight departure from Clive Christian’s signature opulent feel, the kitchen feels sleek and cool.

Adding a contemporary touch to the showroom is the brand’s latest collection, Opus, Clive Christian Interiors’ first contemporary cabinetry kitchen.

The design embodies the spirit of classic Clive Christian Furniture design but in a bold, contemporary way, allowing for greater degrees of personalisation, integrated technology and bespoke, opulent design flourishes.

When will the showroom be open?

The new Edinburgh showroom is open now, from Monday to Saturday.

