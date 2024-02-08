Inside Mulberry’s colourful new collaboration with Mira Mikati

The bold new Mulberry x Mira Mikati collaboration has been released to celebrate the Year of the Dragon

words Adrianne Webster

Luxury leather goods brand Mulberry has teamed up with fashion designer Mira Mikati on a capsule collection of bags that celebrates the Chinese Year of the Dragon.

The collection is brought to life through a series of lighthearted images, with the animated dragon appearing playfully throughout.

The set reinterprets the fluid strokes from Mikati’s dragon’s tail as large, abstract shapes painted vivid green – a colour that signifies luck and new beginnings.

A vivid palette of azure blue, candy pink, acid yellow, and touches of bright green, is applied to the collection, spanning Mulberry bags, keyrings, small leather goods, ready-to-wear and water bottles, in a showcase of both Mulberry and Mikati’s love for vibrant colour.

A smiling dragon animation punctuates the collection. The character, created by Mikati in homage to the Year of the Dragon, shows up in the form of a textural print, bag straps, 3D keyrings and a ready-to-wear motif.

Pieces are also animated with a kaleidoscope of bright tassels, braided straps and fringing. Showcased as part of the collaboration is a new Mulberry bag family: the Clovelly Tote and Mini Tote.

And good news for the eco-conscious. The leather used to create this collection is sourced from environmentally-accredited tanneries and is carbon-neutral, achieved through offsetting with the World Land Trust, in line with all of Mulberry’s leather products since 2022.

Over half of the leather goods in the collaboration are made in the UK at the brand’s carbon-neutral Somerset factories, too.

The collaboration is available in store and online now. Prices start from £75.

