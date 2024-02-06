Colour trends 2024: 9 ways to style calming blue

A natural evolution of the ‘coastal grandmother’ trend, this elevated baby blue can add a healthy dose of calm to any space

words Adrianne Webster

Green – from sage to forest – has dominated the world of interiors for the past few years, but now blue is having its day in the sun. And much deservedly, we say.

This versatile shade can be adapted to different design schemes and aesthetics, whether you prefer a minimalist, coastal, traditional, or contemporary style.

But our most favourite of the blue hues? Calm, cool and almost pastel. Lighter shades can help a space feel airy and open – just the thing we’re craving after a wet and dreary winter.

Below we’ve selected nine shoppable interiors products in that very shade that you can use to brighten and lighten your space. Happy shopping!

Pukka Armchair from £1,900, Ligne Roset

Italian architect and designer Gaetano Pesce’s time at C&B (now B&B Italia) saw him create the now-iconic UP Series in 1969 – a modernist chair that was inspired by votive statues of fertility goddesses.

54 years on, his designs have proven to have lasting appeal. This modular lounge chair from Ligne Roset takes style notes from Pesce’s original UP 5 design, utilising flexible foam and sponge for ultra comfort. It comes in eight different fabric styles and a host of different colours, from this harmonious blue shade to bold coral orange.

Wo Vase, from £73, Ligne Roset

Chinese for whirlwind, this ‘Wo’ vase adds a subtle hint of intrigue to a dining table or hallway drawer unit, putting an artful twist on your bog standard floral vase. Comes in two finishes: blue and white.

Console table from the Miami Collection, £2,995, Hyde House

This console table that’s yet to be released by British design brand Hyde House is a showstopper with its soft, rounded finishings and delicate blue shade. Co-founder of Hyde House, Joanna Hauptman, says the collection was inspired by mid-century whimsy: “For 2023, I was inspired to design a collection of furniture that was both whimsical and inspirational, one that celebrates more seemingly sunny époques inspired by the glamour of the 50’s.”

Skylark Wood Paint, £20, Thorndown Paints

Brighten up indoor and outdoor furniture with this pastel blue high performance paint by Thorndown Paints. The light sky shade is created with chalky grey undertone for a true, cool blue.

Cary Silk Square Cushion in Blue, £165, Gingerlily

Made in the UK, the whimsical Cary Blue square cushion, with its classic bon bon blue stripe on an ivory background features a 7cm pleated ruffle border. The cushion complements our Tangleweed and Rattan blue bed linen ranges.

Only Me Square Mirror, £210, Kartell

One of the biggest and most prolific names in product design, Philippe Starck, has collaborated with interiors brand Kartell on a series of simple, but eye-catching mirrors.

This one in blue has a slender profile and is as at home in the bathroom as it is as a bedroom or home office for a subtle hint of colour.

After Eight Dancing Leaves Wallpaper, £70 per roll, Beautiful Walls

Suggesting cool and luxury all at once, this Dancing Leaves design by Beautiful Walls brings to mind old school elegance. Perfect for a feature wall in living, dining or bedrooms, or used for maximum impact in a bathroom.

Long Acre No 102 Paint, from £38 per litre, Mylands

A dash of yellow has been added to this paint blend, which is what gives it its welcoming and friendly feel. Yet it strikes a minimalist, Scandi tone, too, when used in a monochromatic way as illustrated above.

Sculptural Gin Glasses, £20, Oliver Bonas

As if we needed an excuse to invest in more glassware, along comes Oliver Bonas with a design we just can’t say no to. Fun drinking game idea: Take a drink each time one of your guests asks you where you bought them from.

Looking for more interiors inspiration? Patricia Rodi’s renovation project offers tons of ideas