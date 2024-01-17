With the New Year we’re turning our sights to how we can elevate and update our spaces. To give plenty of inspiration, here are our favourite Scottish interiors accounts on Instagram

words Adrianne Webster and Steph Boyle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Campbell-Jones (@annacampbelljones)

You’ll know Anna best from being a Scotland’s Home of the Year host, but did you know that she has her own company Habitus Interior Design? Follow her for BTS on SHOTY, plus lots of snippets of her fabulous life!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Cook (@carolineshomehacks)

It’s a two-pronged attack from Scottish Style Influencer winner Caroline. Not only is she a prolific fashion blogger, she’s also started a home Insta for her equally stylish house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim McFarlane (@the_home_kim_built)

Kim McFarlane juggles renovations with being a mum (to both a baby and dogs!) and a wife. She shares a mix of lifestyle and interior trends, with lots of affordable ideas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jo-Ann Alari 🙋🏼‍♀️ (@joannalari)

A content creator based in Edinburgh, Jo-Ann has a relaxed sense of style, with a penchant for vintage finds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WENDY H GILMOUR (@thankfifi)

Wendy H Gilmour brings all of our favourite things to her grid: renovation, interiors, travel and the best places to eat and drink!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hebridean Baker (@hebrideanbaker)

This one almost goes without saying. Coinneach’s cheery brand of delicious-looking cookery, plus his fairy-tale island home, is the stuff of dreams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gareth (@gareth_at_keeperscottage)

Gareth + Paul at Keeper’s Cottage (@gareth_at_keeperscottage + @paul_at_keeperscottage)

Gareth and Paul use their Instagram accounts to document their slower-paced life in an 1870s cottage in the Scottish Highlands. The whimsical feel is a tonic for the soul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Bertolotto Interiors – a mix of Design, DIY & Family Life (@childhoodinteriorsbygemma)

Gemma is a fan of slow decorating and shares luxury, sustainable and budget-friendly tips for creating a magical home. Her dining room renovation above is one of our favourite projects. The final result is polished, yet cosy.

Rachel’s converted Scottish schoolhouse offers design inspiration aplenty. She splits her time between Scotland and Spain and her sunny posts from Andalusia definitely give us a lift on a chilly winter day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tenement Style (@tenement.style)

Iain and Eoin share about their renovation journey in Glasgow, along with updates of their two adorable Cocker Spaniels, Rafa and Seamus. A must follow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neneh (@thelinentownhouse)

Swedish interiors lover and podcast host Neneh documents her Georgian townhouse renovation in Fife. She shares her relaxed, yet elevated interiors style that incorporates interesting elements like the subtle use of leopard print.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Our Kelvinside Corner (@ourkelvinsidecorner)

Say hello to Stuart and Roger, a Glasgow-based couple sharing enviable interiors inspo. Their home dates back to the 1880s and comes with charm and character. We can’t get enough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark & Mark (@homewiththemarks)

Mark and Mark have been updating one of their grandparents’ homes in Aberdeenshire, as well as regular updates of their life and travels. The pair are a fan of a monochrome palette with minimalist features, but still enjoy a pop of colour here and there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Wall (@inspired_interiors_edinburgh)

Susan Wall is an interior designer based in Edinburgh who brings an elevated twist to traditional decorating style. She enjoys a coastal blue shade that adds a sense of calm to her spaces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Laceby (@nickybakesalot)

You’ll recognise Nicky from Great British Bake Off series 14, where she stole hearts with her relatable jokes and delicious bakes. You’ll find a lot of that on her Instagram, plus updates of her adventures, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HattieLarkins Home x Lifestyle (@hattielarkinshome)

Say hello to Declan and Jonathan, the faces behind Hattie Larkins Home & Lifestyle. Expect minimalist designs, a soft neutral colour palette and cuteness from their Scottish Highland Terrier, Angus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patricia Rodi (@patriciarodi)

Our columnist Patricia Rodi has been sharing her renovation journey with us, which she’s putting her signature stamp on. The ‘Swedish Frenchy’ bought a place in the village of Rhu, Argyll & Bute, and has been steadily updating the picturesque country house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Bennett (@palebackwriter)

Author and The Times columnist Gabriella balances her busy publishing work with gardening at The Taybank, Dunkeld. A scroll of her Instagram will give you gardening insights and major style envy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siobhan Doherty (@home__stead)

Colour consultant Siobhan is well worth a follow. Her grid is a treat for the eyes, with its cosy aesthetic and enviable interiors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirklee Mansion (@kirklee_mansion)

You don’t get much more beautiful than Kirklee Mansion in Glasgow. The A-listed building in Kelvinside is extravagant with a capital E. Think high ceilings, a grand entrance decorated with potted trees and wreaths and giant ornate mirrors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abigail’s Tenement [est. 1898] (@abigailstenement)

For DIY ideas that are affordable yet super stylish, head over to Abigail’s account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim | Home Interiors (@our_rosebury_home)

If you’re a fan of grey tones, you’ll love Kim’s space. But despite using grey a lot in her designs, it still feels textured, warm and homely. She combines her clean palette with ‘cottage-core’ style prints from the likes of William Morris. We can’t get enough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #tenementtrinkets (@tenementtrinkets)

Quirky, fun and colourful with a hint of mid-century influence, this Glasgow tenement account offers oodles of ideas.

Looking for more interiors inspiration? Read our guide to our ‘ins and outs for 2024