Scottish Design Awards 2023 finalists announced

The awards, which take place on 29 June 2023, celebrate the very best in Scottish design. Here are some of our favourite architecture and interior design projects to have been selected as finalists

CEANGAL HOUSE

A finalist in the Architecture: Residential – Single Home category, this working farm in South Lanarkshire, designed by Glasgow-based architecture practice Loader Monteith, is a love letter to reclaimed materials. The L-shaped, courtyard home makes use of the sandstone and bricks from the dilapidated steading that once stood on this land. Inside, it is arranged in a semi-broken plan and can be adapted for multigenerational living.

THE BLACK GRAPE

With National Wine Day almost upon us, you might be seeking to mark the occasion in a stylish bar. If so, look no further than The Black Grape in Edinburgh, which is a finalist in the Interior Design – Projects Under £250k category. Edinburgh-based commercial interior design studio Splintr have created a space that feels modern and relaxed, with a sweeping curved banquette, soothing palette and bursts of greenery.

SPYON COP

When we chatted to Andrew Brown of architectural practice Brown & Brown about Spyon Cop (a finalist in the Architecture: Residential – Single Home category), he told us that a film studio had expressed an interest in using this contemporary home as a shooting location. It’s easy to see why. Located within the Cairngorms National Park, it has been designed to simultaneously celebrate and meld with its glorious surroundings. Think vast expanses of glazing, a black-clad larch exterior and a roof planted with grass tussocks.

DUN GUIADHRE

Originally a fisherman’s cottage, this peaceful dwelling on a grassy plateau on the Isle of Mull has been sensitively updated by Glasgow-based Harford-Cross Architects to preserve its character. A finalist in the Interior Design – Projects under £250k category, we love that the existing fabric has been used as far as possible and that the cottage possesses real warmth, openness and simplicity.

THE ARBOR HOUSE

A new low-energy home in Aberdeen, The Arbor House is Brown & Brown‘s second project to be named a finalist in the Architecture: Residential – Single Home category. The contemporary, cantilevered home capitalises on natural materials, heating and ventilation to reduce its carbon footprint. Built on the site of a dilapidated stone steading, one wall of the cottage has been left in situ to form a modern colonnade lit by original window openings. And just look at that staircase.

HARMLESS HOUSE

Located near the Carron Valley Reservoir, this one-bedroom house designed by Ann Nisbet Studio was constructed using ‘harmless’ materials and incorporates design features in its layout, materials and tonal palette that make it both dementia- and age-friendly. Listed as a finalist in Architecture: Residential – Single Home category, Harmless House offers a lesson in future-proof design.

THE MILLERS COTTAGE

In the Interior Design – Projects Over £250k category is The Millers Cottage, a new three-bedroom home on the banks of the River Avon, designed by Glasgow-based Scarinish Studio. The mix of materials and attention to detail is remarkable: a sculptural staircase made by artisan metalworkers and custom-made, pre-blush Marmorino plaster are among the stand-out features of a home that honours a Scandinavian aesthetic while making use of a network of skilled Scottish makers.

View the full list of finalists of the Scottish Design Awards 2023.