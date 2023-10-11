SUBSCRIBE
FeaturedInteriorsSeasonal

7 autumnal scented candles to add instant warmth to your home

|

2 min read

It’s time to switch out fresh floral scented candles for woody, spicy smells that cultivate a sense of cosiness and warmth

Compiled by Adrianne Webster

How best to signal the arrival of a new season than with a fresh scent? Autumn beckons us to invite homely, warming fragrances into our spaces, bringing nature indoors as we hide from dark, dreary nights.

Whether it’s a log-burning stove, the scent of coffee topped with warming cinnamon and ginger, or blackberries, pears and plums that are oh-so-good this time of year, candles can help foster a cosy ambience as the weather takes a turn.

All you need now to enjoy your space is some folky music (we’re fans of Taylor Swift’s Folklore or Bon Iver’s For Emma, Forever Ago) and a dram or glass of red. Cheers!

Here are our favourite scents of the season…

LOAF Picking Blackberries Candle, £25

This vegan-friendly soy wax candle smells like freshly-picked blackberries.

Hand-poured in Cornwall, with an authentic Portuguese stoneware holder.

Essence of Harris Seilebost Candle, £16

The inspiration behind this candle was one of the Isle of Harris’s hidden gems; Seilebost beach, a white sand stretch that rolls into idyllic clear blue water.

The candle is similarly as windswept and interesting, with a blend of sweet plum, pomegranate, patchouli and rose, paired with musk and cedarwood.


Byredo Tree House Candle, £33

A chic addition to any coffee table or nightstand, this Byredo candle brings to mind sun-dappled late afternoons in a treehouse, with a woody scent that branches out into bamboo and peppery pimento, softened by hay and myrrh and rooting in smoky leather.Jo Loves Plum Pudding Candle, £55

Handpoured in the UK, this hand-blown glass candle will fill the room with scents of candied citrus and plum, brown sugar and ginger.

JoJoCo 100 Hour Winter Grace Candle, £37

A woody and spicy number, handmade by founder Jo Mathewson in Fife.

Choose from a selection of 65 hour and 100 hour candles and reed diffusers in the same scent.

M&S William Morris At Home Scented Candle, £22

A jar as gorgeous as the fragrance itself, in a classic William Morris print, you can choose from a selection of scents: Bergamot and Vetiver, Patchouli and Red Berry or Mandarin and Clove.


VERDEN Aember Candle, £55

Aember inspired by campfires on the Danish beach where VERDEN’S Co-founder, Charlotte Semler, grew up.

As the nights grow long and dark, friends gather around a fire to enjoy the warmth of the flames and the earthy fragrance of chopped wood.

Subscribe to Homes & Interiors
Tags

Trending

Sponsored

Sponsored

11 of the best kitchen retailers in Scotland 2023

From exceptional customer service to high quality finishes, these kitchen retailers are amongst the very best in the country
- ADVERTISEMENT -

Latest

More like this

Get All The Latest News In Your Inbox:

Homes & Interiors Scotland July Aug 2023 front cover
Subscribe to Homes & Interiors

© Copyright - Peebles Media Group Limited 2023. All rights reserved.