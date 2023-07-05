House of Hackney x 1stDibs unveil reimagined vintage furniture collection

House of Hackney and online marketplace 1stDibs have teamed up on a unique collection of reimagined vintage furniture

British brand House of Hackney, known for their signature nature-inspired patterns, has teamed up with online marketplace 1stDibs to create a collection of one-off vintage pieces, including a three-seater sofa by Tobia Scarpa (£12,036) and a set of three Amanta armchairs by B&B Italia (£11,233). Alongside the furniture, you can shop a curated edit of wallpaper, fabric and accessories from House of Hackney’s main collection.

1stDibs is an online marketplace connecting design lovers to extraordinary pieces, from vintage furniture to fine art and jewellery, so it as was a match made in heaven for co-founders of House of Hackney Frieda Gormley and Javvy M Royle. They sourced the 1970s modernist Italian furniture and had it shipped to their workshop, ready to transform with their trademark floral fabrics.

1stDibs editorial director, Anthony Barzilay Freud said, “1stDibs has long maintained an unparalleled offering of vintage and antique treasures, even as our supply of newly minted furniture and objects has grown to meet our consumers’ increasing appetite for the latest creations.

“The House of Hackney collection bridges the best of both those worlds, swathing beautifully made, classic pieces (still worthy of our love and admiration) in eye-catching prints that are very much of this time.”

~ Take a look at some of the reimagined furniture ~

The first collection is online now, with the second due to launch in the Spring of 2024. We can’t wait to see what they come up with next!

