READING LIST | 5 of the most celebrated makers

Revel in the skill of some celebrated makers – and perhaps be inspired to unleash your own creativity.

Compiled by Catherine Coyle

Not many of Carlo Mollino’s projects actually came to fruition, but those that did showed the Italian interior designer, architect and furniture designer to be a visionary creator.

His life reads like a ready-made screenplay: his involvement in the modernist movement and affiliations with surrealism set him apart, while a secret collection of erotic polaroids discovered after his death inspired a fashion collection by Moschino.

This volume dives deep into his work, with beautiful archive material and snippets of his writings.

2. Raucous Invention: The Joy of Making by Mark Hearld (2nd edition available to pre-order)

If Mark Hearld was an animal, my guess is that he’d be a magpie.

Whether he’s making a collage, a linocut or, more recently, a wallpaper design, the artist-maker (who trained in Glasgow and London and now lives in Yorkshire) brings a joie de vivre to every project, many of which encompass the beautiful English countryside.

This book inspires us to find the beauty in our surroundings, as Hearld’s own unbridled passion for making is evident on every page.

3. Louis Vuitton: Manufactures by Nicholas Foulkes (£54.49)

The ‘it’ brand that inspired a thousand wannabes, Louis Vuitton is the instantly recognisable designer logo responsible for statement luggage, luxury jewellery and incredible shoes.

Celebrating the highly skilled craftspeople behind the scenes, this affectionate volume explores the company’s ateliers (the majority in France and Italy but also in Switzerland and the USA) as tradition and innovation join forces to uphold the values that have made Louis Vuitton a household name.

4. Wild, The Naturalistic Garden by Noel Kingsbury and Claire Takacs (£39.95)

A global pandemic does a lot to reshape one’s priorities. Lockdown in 2020 forced a newfound appreciation of outdoor spaces, and our gardens became precious havens to escape to in challenging times.

Surrounding ourselves with green space is at the top of many wish-lists and Wild shows how it can be done using nature-based planting with an eco-aware approach.

Design expert Noel Kingsbury and photographer Claire Takacs give us 40 gardens to pore over – dream on, as you immerse yourself in meadow gardens and prairie planting.

5. Collected Interiors: Rooms That Tell a Story by Philip Mitchell and Judith Nasatir (£27.89)

By combining carefully chosen antiques and contemporary pieces, Philip Mitchell has devised a shorthand for modern maximalism.

The internationally acclaimed designer has a portfolio bursting with high- class homes that tell their owners’ stories.

His passion for architecture is at the forefront of this collection of homes, co-written by Judith Nasatir and sumptuously photographed by Annie Schlechter.

