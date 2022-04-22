Issue 142: A glimpse inside our latest edition!

The sun is shining, and so too is the bright and beautiful new edition of Homes & Interiors Scotland. To whet your appetite, here’s a peek at what you can expect inside issue 142.

Animal instinct

If you’re one of the UK’s estimated 17 million households with a pet, then our round-up of the most stylish accessories, toys and home improvements is a must-read. We’ve even found a gadget that helps teach your pets how to talk. Yes, really.

Bathroom inspiration

Planning to renovate your bathroom? We’ve found a range of projects to inspire you, from a luxurious marble-swathed space to a colourful room designed by interiors writer Kate Watson-Smyth. Plus our pick of the best tubs, towels and taps.

A hard-working extension

This extension in Stirlingshire only increased the footprint of the family home by 15 square metres, but it radically transformed the feel of the once-dark cottage. Now, it’s flooded with light – and clever planning by architects Loader Monteith make it a hard-working space.

Interiors’ experts homes

Curious about the homes of those who work in the world of interiors? Pick up the mag to see the stunning Edinburgh townhouse of interior designer Lisa Guest, the Provencal pad of textile designer Patrick Frey, and a characteristically colourful project by Beata Heuman for a fellow interiors expert.

Garden ideas

Garden designer Sue Douglas showed us how she created a family-friendly garden overlooking the Firth of Forth from an empty plot of land. With its sea views, stylish decking and a garden room complete with sauna, it’s exactly where we’d love to hang out this summer…

