Forget Black Friday; Colour Friday is where it’s at!

A movement started by Not on the High Street founder Holly Tucker, Colour Friday is the alternative to mass consumerism.

Have you heard the term ‘use it or lose it’ being bandied about more frequently?

That’s the message behind the Colour Friday movement.

The idea that if you don’t spend your money within your local communities, or support small businesses, then this could be their last Christmas trading.

RETAIL REVOLUTION

Colour Friday, which was launched in 2021, encourages customers to avoid the likes of Amazon and buy Christmas gifts from UK independents instead.

In a recent poll, half of UK small business owners said that they’re genuinely concerned that this will be their last Christmas in business.

It was also reported that carbon emissions generated from Black Friday online sales alone are equivalent to 215 flights from London to Sydney.

A quarter of Brits surveyed said that they regretted their impulse Black Friday buys, with 89% of shoppers reported finding Black Friday highly pressurised and stressful.

The message is to buy gifts with intention rather than mass produced things that will inevitably end up in landfill.

What’s your take? Are you making a conscious effort to support small this Christmas?

