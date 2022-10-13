Fancy a move? The UK’s priciest pad hits the market for a cool £200 million

- Advertisement -

You’ll need some significant savings in your back burner if you want to buy this 62,000 sq ft mega-mansion in Kensington, London. It’s currently on the market for over £200 million.

Originally built as four separate residences in the 1830s, 2-8a Rutland Gate was converted into a single house in the 80s after architectural firm YRM won the contract which would totally transform the building. Designer Monzer Hammoud had a hand in creating the luxe interiors at the house.

It’s rumoured that the house has bulletproof windows (of 116 windows, 68 look over Hyde Park). In 2015, over 1,000 items from the mansion were sold at auction, including gold-plated waste bins, bejewelled bidets and even the bathtubs.

The secretive owners didn’t reveal why, but the house was sold soon after.

WHO LIVES IN A HOUSE LIKE THIS?

In need of extensive repairs and, with permission granted from Westminster council, works started in 2021 on remodelling the palace, including an extension to an eighth storey and a two-level basement suitable for a fleet of expensive cars.

A former Prime Minister of Lebanon, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and a very wealthy Chinese businessman have all called this house a home, and now it’s back on the market, with The Guardian reporting that at least five prospective buyers have already toured the property.