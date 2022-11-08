WIN… a Cheshire bath in moss green from Victoria + Albert

House of Rohl represents curated, luxury brands – and you could win a freestanding bath from one of them.

It was over 40 years ago in 1983 that American salesman Ken Rohl came to Europe for the first time.

He couldn’t believe the level of quality and design that he saw in European kitchen and bathroom fittings, and he was puzzled as to why no one had thought to import them to America, the world’s largest market.

With his discovery of this gap in the industry, Ken decided he’d be the man to fill it.

He hand-picked some collections that he thought would sell, agreed the rights, and set about introducing his discovery to the American consumer.

“I would load up the trunk of my car,” Ken recalls, “and I would tell my wife that I’d see her when all of the faucets were gone.”

Ken, along with his three sons, built up a multi-million dollar business empire with their brand ROHL.

This was acquired by Fortune Brands and brought together ROHL with the companies that now make up the House of Rohl family: Perrin & Rowe, Victoria + Albert, Shaws and Riobel.

Throughout it all, the company ethos has remained steadfast: to uncover stories of design and craftsmanship and bring products of substance and meaning into people’s homes.

Find out more about House of Rohl’s family of brands…

PERRIN & ROWE

At Perrin & Rowe’s English foundry, molten brass is still poured by hand at 1,000⁰C into intricate moulds.

Each piece is precision machined before being polished (again, by hand); this fusion of cutting-edge technology with traditional craftsmanship is the key to their quality and durability.

VICTORIA + ALBERT

Known for their traditional and contemporary freestanding baths, Victoria + Albert began with the development of a unique material.

Quarrycast is a blend of milled Volcanic Limestone and high-performance resins that make every bath and basin beautiful, strong, and warm to the touch.

Their new matt finish is soft on the skin and diffuses the light for a relaxing ambience.

SHAWS

The genius of founder Arthur Shaw was to identify the waste material dredged up from the colliery at Darwen, Lancashire, as fireclay. He established Shaws of Darwen in 1897 to make use of it.

The special blend of heavy-duty fireclay is fired hotter and longer to produce kitchen and bathroom sinks with an incredibly durable finish.

RIOBEL

Born in Quebec and inspired by the vibrant Canadian city, Riobel brassware is designed for modern living.

The distinctive architectural style deftly conceals the advanced engineering that gives Riobel taps unmatched performance.

House of Rohl launched a UK showroom in 2021 in the Design Centre at Chelsea in London.

WIN… a Victoria + Albert Cheshire freestanding bath in Moss Green worth £3,500

Courtesy of House of Rohl, Homes & Interiors Scotland is delighted to give YOU the chance to win a stunning timeless roll-top bath in a deep moss green hue from Victoria + Albert.

This bath was the star of the Kitchens, Bedroom and Bathroom trade show at the NEC earlier this year and we’re giving you the chance to have it in your bathroom at home!

Beautifully deep and luxurious, this bath has white ball and claw feet and polished brass fixtures.

To enter the competition, answer the following question:



This competition closes on Tuesday 29th November at 5pm. The winner will be chosen at random and contacted by email.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

This competition is to win a Cheshire freestanding bath from Victoria + Albert.

The dimensions of this bath are H:646 mm W:798 mm L:1744 mm. Full specs can be found in the Product Downloads section of vandabaths.com.

This prize is for the bath and the delivery, anywhere within mainland UK but does not include installation. Installation instructions can be downloaded from the Product Downloads section of vandabaths.com.

Delivery of the bath must be arranged before 31st January 2023.

This prize is non-transferable and non-exchangeable, and no cash alternatives will be provided.