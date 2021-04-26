Issue 136 – May & June 2021: Editor’s Welcome

Photo: Izabela Viskupova

Enforced stasis over the past year hasn’t stifled creativity – if anything, it has made us think outside the box about absolutely everything. This edition celebrates this exhilarating energy with a focus on inventive designers whose clever concepts are pushing the boundaries.

With creative combinations and super-saturated shades lifting the lockdown gloom, this is a good time to ignite your own passion for pigment. The best of blue, yellow and red is showcased in this edition to get you started.

Remaining firmly on the refurb-redo radar is the bathroom, a place where it’s easier than you might think for self-expression to really cut loose. Dive deep into our sanctuary celebration to discover dopamine decor at its boldest. Next, get your garden guest-ready and pick some blooms to take back indoors. Follow our experts’ advice, and your arrangements should take on a wild, lustworthy beauty.

EDITOR’S PICKS:

Art Words, Soo Burnell, page 161. Image: After Swimming Tyninghame (2020) by Soo Burnell
Clockwise from left: Interiors, Technicolor Dreamhouse: Mr Buckley Interiors, page 178; Food & Drink, Rainbow cutlery set, Matilda Goad, page 218; Sampler, Luscious Lime, Dulux, page 64
Left: Kitchen News, Coral orange memo board, Peg & Board, page 105 Right: Sampler, Yinka Ilori cotton cushions, Selfridges, page 63
Design special: Flowers, Cylindrical flower pot, Marni, page 42
Clockwise from top left: Interiors news, Colier tumblers, Soho Home, page 35; Trendwatch, Face ceramic plate, Ian Snow, page 54; Trendwatch, Barbican blue easy chair, Tikamoon, page 54

